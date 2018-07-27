GRAND ISLE — Jim Henderson usually prepares this time of the year for the upcoming New Orleans Saints season.
But since retiring as “Voice of the Saints,” Henderson is spending his time doing something else — fishing the 90th Annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo.
Henderson is serving as the admiral for this year’s rodeo and will be the president for next year’s 91st installment of the annual event.
Although he did not make the leaderboard, Henderson said he had a good time fishing for speckled trout and redfish and was surprised to reel in a jack crevalle that just missed the leaderboard.
“I’ve been down here before just fooling around fishing for speckled trout and redfish on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the rodeo, but I never registered for it until this year,” he said. “This is the first time I registered, and I had a great time even though I did not make the leaderboard.”
Henderson fished Thursday and Friday mornings with former WVUE meteorologist Bob Breck and was going for speckled trout and redfish before possibly switching to larger fish.
“Our plan was that if we caught enough of those to have a good time ... then go after some larger fish,” Henderson said. “We went to the pass looking for bull reds when I was able to catch a jack crevalle that was about 20 pounds. That was fun, and it was a good tussle.”
Tarpon continued to show up on the rodeo’s leaderboard.
Drew LeBlanc of Broussard brought the rodeo’s second tarpon into the Sand Dollar Marina weight station. It was his first tarpon and weighed 141-14.
Several other tarpon were tag-and-released on Friday.
Friday’s conditions remained ideal for the rodeo with calm seas but brutally hot temperatures.
But that did not stop many anglers from reeling in some nice catches that found a place on the leaderboard.
Grant Lynch of Talledega, Alabama, did not have to wait long to reel in his first-place redfish weighing 33-6.
“He hit on the first cast I made (Friday) morning,” Lynch said. “He hit the bait, and it was a good fight because I was fishing with a trout line. I had to play with him for a while. It was a fun fish to fight, and we figured it was big enough to bring in.”
While Lynch had success on his first cast, Dismas DiCieco of LaPorte, Texas, needed a little more time to reel in a fish that would make the leaderboard.
DiCieco said he had trouble finding something the fish would bite on, but after a while, he reeled in the first-place white trout weighing 1-6.
“I’ve been on a dry spell since 2011, so I came out this year planning to fish hard,” he said. “I lost everything in (Hurricane) Harvey, including all of my trophies. My plan was to win a trophy this year, so I am fishing with a vengeance.”
The rodeo ends Saturday with the kids division ending at 2 p.m. and the regular scales closing at 6 p.m.