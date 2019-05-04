Eric Walker gave up just three hits Saturday night, but two went for home runs as LSU allowed Ole Miss to catch the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference standings.

The No. 17 Rebels relied on left-handed starter Doug Nikhazy to shut down the No. 13 Tigers after an energetic opener to the series. LSU lost 5-1, and Ole Miss tied the series at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (30-17, 14-9 SEC) designed its lineup for Nikhazy by batting Gavin Dugas third and using freshman Drew Bianco at designated hitter. Dugas and Bianco are right-handed.

The lineup gave LSU four right-handed hitters, but Nikhazy allowed one run while pitching into the seventh inning. Nikhazy, a freshman, lowered his ERA to 3.22. He had pitched well recently, also allowing one earned run his last start.

"He mixed his pitches well," coach Paul Mainieri said. "He threw a lot of strikes. We just didn't hit him."

Walker’s inconsistent season continued. One week after reaching a career-high nine strikeouts to beat Alabama, the redshirt sophomore's stuff declined as he pitched. Walker lasted four innings.

"My changeup was nowhere to be found," Walker said. "My fastball was pretty good at the start, and it deteriorated as the game went along."

Two home runs defined Walker’s start. The first came in the second inning. The leadoff batter, Thomas Dillard, smashed a pitch toward right field. It fell behind the wall with ease.

Ole Miss (31-17, 14-9) continued to hit the ball hard, driving multiple outs to the warning track. The Rebels did not get many hits, but Walker issued three walks for the second straight start.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Walker issued another walk. This one, in a full count, put two runners on base.

After a visit from pitching coach Alan Dunn, Walker reached an 0-2 count against first baseman Kevin Graham.

Walker intended to throw a high fastball his next pitch, but he left it over the middle of the plate. Graham sent the ball over the right-field wall for Ole Miss’ second home run.

"This week I didn't make pitches, so they made me pay for it," Walker said. "I got to be better."

Walker struck out the next hitter, but Ole Miss held a 4-0 lead.

LSU never got close to tying the game. The Tigers loaded the bases in the fourth inning after Bianco got hit by a pitch with two outs, but Cade Beloso popped out, stranding the runners.

Though Antoine Duplantis hit an RBI single to avoid the shutout, Nikhazy cruised through LSU’s lineup. The loss set up a final game to win the series.

In the outfield after the game, Mainieri stressed the importance of Sunday's series finale.

"I think it means an awful lot," Mainieri said. "The winner of this series probably has an inside track on hosting a regional. This game is a really, really important ball game tomorrow."