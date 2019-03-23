Sophie Doyle doesn't get opportunities to ride the top horses, part of which she says is because she's a female jockey.
However, doing morning workouts, she developed a relationship with Street Band, a 3-year-old filly.
That relationship, Doyle said, paid off when Street Band won the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks, the track's premier race for 3-year-old fillies on Saturday, by an impressive 3¾ lengths.
The victory gave Street Band 100 qualifying points for the May 3 Kentucky Oaks, assuring she will participate in the top race for fillies.
“I've been working with her since the start of the (Fair Grounds' racing) meet (in November),” she said. “It's like when you spend time with a pet. You get to know and trust each other. You know when they're not feeling good.
“I'm so proud of her. She has become so professional.”
Serengeti Empress, who went off as an overwhelming 1-5 favorite, was eased and finished last among seven fillies. Trainer Tom Amoss said she was “bled but is OK.”
Serengeti Empress, who was coming off a victory in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes on Feb. 16 and three wins in her past four races, entered the Fair Grounds Oaks atop the Kentucky Oaks leader board with 60 points.
Street Band settled in the fourth spot heading into the first turn and held it to the top of the stretch. Then, she broke for home, holding off early leader Liora then pulling away. Liora finished second for the second consecutive race and received 40 points.
Trainer Larry Jones has had two previous Fair Grounds Oaks winners also win the Kentucky Oaks — Proud Spell in 2008 and Believe You can in 2012.
CORE BELIEFS CAPTURES N.O. HANDICAP: Breaking from the 11th post positoin was no problems for Peter Eurton-trained Core Beliefs.
With Florent Geroux aboard, Core Beliefs gradually worked from fourth to second then won a stretch duel with Silver Dust to win by a head in a race for 4-year-olds and up.
“We were OK with the outside post,” Eurton said. “I just didn't want him to get stuck inside. Being able to go the mile and an eighth is what I like about this horse. The race couldn't have played out any better.”
BRICKS AND MORTAR WINS MUNIZ: Bricks and Mortar, the 2-1 race favorite, bested 62-1 long shot Markitoff by a nose to win the Muniz Memorial Handicap for 4-year-olds and up on the turf.
Synchrony, the Muniz's defending champion and who was coming off a win in the Fair Grounds Handicap on Feb. 16, finished third 1¾ lengths back.