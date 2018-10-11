Southeastern Louisiana’s homecoming football game is well-timed for Saturday. The Lions are in dire need of some tender loving care.
SLU is coming off an ugly 52-34 loss at Incarnate Word, full of mistakes and 621 yards allowed, to take on Houston Baptist in a 4 p.m. kickoff at Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions (2-4, 2-2 Southland Conference) had a two-game win streak snapped, falling apart after taking a 14-3 lead. It was a missed opportunity to make a statement against the conference co-leader, but SLU now has consecutive home games to get back into the race.
“Last week we let ourselves down,” linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said. “It was a lot worse than it had to be. That’s not who we are, that’s not what we do. This week is going to be bounce-back week. We’re going to focus more and do what we do.”
The Lions do not want to do what they did last week — numerous assignment errors, 10 penalties and three turnovers, two of which resulted in touchdowns by the opposing defense. Even with the Huskies (1-4, 0-3) having lost five straight games, SLU is in no position to take anyone for granted.
“They’re struggling a little bit but they’ll come in ready to play,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “They see somebody that’s been struggling themselves, so they see an opportunity. We have to do our best to not give them that opportunity.”
Houston Baptist allowed 66 points and 558 yards to Central Arkansas last week. But quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Jerreth Sterns caught 11 for 115 yards and was one of 11 Huskies to catch a pass.
The Lions must also contain running back Dreshawn Minnieweather, the SLC’s second leading rusher with 333 yards and a 7.1 yards-per-carry average.
“(Sterns) and (Minnieweather) are the most explosive guys for them,” Scelfo said. “If they can get (Sterns) isolated one-on-one, they’re going to take a shot. Zappe will take shots over the top. They’ll take shots against us, everybody else has.
“They’ve been hot and cold with the running game. But they give you some plays that we haven’t seen. It will be a challenge for our team to recognize it and match up to it.”
The Lions could use another big game from quarterback Chason Virgil, the league’s leader in passing yards (306.8 per game) but need more ball security from him. Virgil threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown last week and fumbled into his end zone for another opponent TD for the second consecutive week.
“Chason has to understand how to handle the football, take care of it, and make sure we put it in the right guys’ hands,” Scelfo said. “That’s the mark of a good quarterback. Nobody feels worse than he does, but we’ve got to get them corrected.”
Scelfo was pleased that his team ran the ball better last week, gaining 180 yards. The Lions are ninth in the 11-team conference in rushing with 104.3 yards per game. The running attack will face the conference’s leading tackler, Langston Tunson, who has 71 stops, 10.5 for loss.
“If we run the ball the way we want to, it opens up everything for us,” Scelfo said. “We’re young and undersized in the middle, but we have good enough players to do it.”