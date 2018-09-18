It hasn't taken long for Lowell Narcisse to show out at his junior college landing spot.

The St. James native and former Tigers QB accounted for five touchdowns as Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College beat Holmes Community College 48-41, and he was named the MACJC Conference player of the week for his efforts.

Narcisse went 16-23 passing for 241 yards and threw for two touchdowns. He only accounted for 14 yards on his 12 rushing attempts, but three went for touchdowns.

Over his first three games he's led his team to a 3-0 record.

Narcisse, a redshirt freshman, was the first of two LSU quarterbacks to transfer at the tail-end of a four-player competition for the starting job. The day after his transfer, junior Justin McMillan announced he would also leave the program. McMillan eventually opted to stay in-state with Tulane.

Ohio State junior transfer Joe Burrow eventually won the job over sophomore Myles Brennan, and has since led the Tigers to a 3-0 record with upset wins over top-10 opponents Miami and Auburn.