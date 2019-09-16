Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo said his Lions gave a good account of themselves Saturday at Ole Miss, but correctable mistakes is what did them in during a 40-29 loss.
The Lions rallied from a 17-point deficit to get within five going into the fourth quarter. It took two fourth-quarter defensive stops by the Rebels and a pair of field goals to finally subdue the scrappy visitors.
“I like the way we played; I like this team,” Scelfo said Monday. “These guys have bought into each other, and the locker room is good. The competitive character is coming out in these guys and it’s allowing them to play free.
“I’m disappointed in the mistakes we made, the turnovers, the special-teams touchdown. We had a chance to converge on a kick in the corner of the field and didn’t do it. We had missed tackles in the open field. Those are things we can take care of.”
Quarterback Chason Virgil threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, including a 5-yarder to Bransen Schewebel to make it 34-29. Devonte Williams had 206 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdowns. The Lions were 4 for 4 on scoring in the red zone.
Defensively, end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund had 10 tackles, including two sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and a pass breakup. Junior linebacker Alexis Ramos led the Lions with 11 tackles, including half a sack, in his first career start.
On the flip side, Virgil threw three interceptions and fumbled one. Special teams allowed a 94-yard kickoff return for a score and missed a PAT, which forced the lions to go for two points after cutting the score to 34-29. Ole Miss rushed for 220 yards and converted 8 of 17 third-down tries.
“All three (interceptions) were different throws: one deep, one intermediate, short," Scelfo said. "The deep ball Austin (Mitchell) had a chance to catch, two guys on a deep post. We wanted to take a deep shot early in the game and they came up with it. The other two were poor decisions on (Virgil’s) part. He understands that.
“He had a fumble that we recovered but it put us outside the chains. He’s got to do a better job of taking care of the ball. He moved well in the pocket, extended a couple of plays, stepped up and made a throw, especially on a fourth-down play. But the interceptions, we have to eliminate that.”
Poll jumper
Southeastern, which began the season unranked, moved up two spots to No. 21 in the STATS FCS poll and one spot to No. 23 in the AFCA coaches poll. Nicholls State was the highest ranked Southland Conference team, getting to No. 13 in STATS and No. 9 in the coaches rankings after beating Prairie View on Saturday.
Home again
The Lions return to Strawberry Stadium on Saturday for their Southland Conference opener against Lamar, which lost to Texas A&M 62-3. Scelfo is hoping for similar results to the season opener when the Lions upset then-No. 6 Jacksonville State 35-14 on Aug. 29.
“It’s awesome to have a home game,” he said. “It has been a long time. Now what is good is we are in a routine. We’ll go through our Monday-through-Friday routine and play on Saturday; that’s going to happen he rest of the season until the final week.
“Against Jacksonville State, we created an environment here between our student body, the band, the crowd; it gave us a homefield advantage. It intimidated our opponent. I want the same thing against Lamar.”
Sitting out
The Lions will be without free safety Donniel Ward-Magee for the first half against Lamar. Ward-Magee was ejected early in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss for targeting. Derek Turner will step in as the starter, and Patrick Johnson will back up him and Tre’ Spann at the other safety spot.
“It will change rotation in the first half,” Scelfo said. “Derek Turner did a good job, so he’ll start. Derek came in late and didn’t go through summer with us, missed part of camp. We feel good about him being back there. He’s been on special teams first couple of weeks."
Inductees
SLU will induct four members of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame at a private ceremony before Saturday’s game, and the group will be recognized on the field at halftime.
The Class of 2019 includes two football players, quarterback Bryan Bennett (2013-14) and wide receiver Simmie Yarborough (2008-11); baseball pitcher Stefan Lopez (2010-12) and softball catcher Karin Smith Gadberry (2002-05).