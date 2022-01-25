Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Drive, Chip and Putt competition, with three local qualifying sites being held in Louisiana.
Qualifying will take place June 2 at The Island in Plaquemine, June 29 at Oak Wing Golf Club in Alexandria and July 11 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
Boys and girls ages 7-15 are eligible to participate. Winners advance from local to subregional and regional qualifiers, with 40 boys and 40 girls in four age groups advancing to the 2022 DCP Finals, April 2, 2023 at Augusta National Golf Club. This year’s finals will be April 3 at Augusta National, the Sunday before the final round of the Masters tournament.
There is no entry fee. For more information visit www.drivechipandputt.com.