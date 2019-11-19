It’s usually best for Southern players, coaches and fans to ignore what happens to their rival Grambling State until the teams collide.
Regardless of what goes on in the first three months of the season, the annual Bayou Classic is hotly contested to the final whistle, and the 2019 matchup will be no different.
Grambling got off to an 0-4 start but are heading into the Nov. 30 clash against the Jaguars as the hottest team in the Southwest Athletic Conference, and perhaps all of HBCU football. The Tigers have reeled off six consecutive victories, and a seventh would put them in the SWAC title game against Alcorn State, a team it defeated three weeks ago.
“They’ve gotten better; you can see that on film,” Southern coach Dawson Odums warned on Monday’s SWAC coaches teleconference. “They have guys who can make plays and they’re making plays. This game won’t come down to a lack of emotion or intensity. It will be about who executes well for a majority of that game.”
Grambling dropped its first two games to UL-Monroe and Louisiana Tech and then lost conference games to Alabama State and Prairie View before catching fire. Victories against Jackson State and Alabama A&M started the win streak but didn’t count in the standings. One claim the Tigers can make is they’ve played every team in the conference except Southern.
Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs said the season has been a learning experience for a young group.
“We played two D-1 programs, and we had lost kids who were 11 starters or heavy contributors,” Fobbs said. “That puts you on your heels the first two weeks. We played guys who didn’t have many snaps. Our kids grew up and we created some depth for ourselves.
“I take my hat off to the staff, coaches and players. They stayed together, confident. We continued to fight and do things the right way regardless of the situation. We tightened some bolts and some screws. We had some luck in there and now we’re sitting here with an opportunity."
It's worth noting the Tigers have been winning with defense. They held Alcorn to 16 points in an overtime win and shut down the league’s best offense in a 23-10 victory against Alabama A&M. Only two SWAC teams have scored more than 23 points against Grambling.
The Tigers lead the SWAC with 24 forced turnovers and 17 interceptions, leading to a plus seven turnover differential.
The Tigers’ top defenders are linebacker DeAndre McCarthy and defensive back Joseph McWilliams, a Baton Rouge native who played at Southern Lab. McCarthy is the leading tackler and has 10.5 tackles for loss with five sacks. McWilliams leads the SWAC with six interceptions and has returned three for touchdowns. He’s also proficient at blocking kicks and punts.
“Our kids are playing hard and extremely smart,” Fobbs said of the defense. “We have some plays we need to get cleaned up, mistakes where we hurt ourselves. We teach our kids to play to the echo of the whistle and that can go overboard sometimes. It’s not a perfect science but you try to get them to play clean and fast. Any time you play good defense and protect the football you have a chance.”
Indeed, Grambling is next to last in penalty yardage per game at 83.1.
Offensively, Grambling has done enough to win on offense with quarterback Geremy Hickbottom as its leading rusher with 613 yards and five touchdowns on 110 carries. Kevin Domingue and Keilon Elder have combined for 791 yards and eight TDs.
Hickbottom, in his second season as a starter, has passed for 1,649 yards and 11 TDs. He missed the first half of last week’s 40-0 victory against Mississippi Valley after being ejected in the second half against Alcorn.
Grambling itself is running into a team playing its best football. Southern has won six of the last seven after a 1-3 start. Southern snapped a three-game Bayou Classic losing streak by beating Grambling 38-28 in 2018's game.
“Every year this game brings the best out of us, out of both teams,” Fobbs said. “I don’t know a competitor who wouldn’t want that. They run the ball extremely well, they have a really good quarterback who is big and physical and can run and throw. They have a physical nasty defense. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”