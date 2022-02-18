A New Orleans-record purse will be on the line when the PGA Tour makes its annual springtime stop for the Zurich Classic in April.
Fore!Kids Foundation CEO and tournament director Steve Worthy announced the prize money has been increased by nearly a million dollars from last year’s event to $8.3 million.
This year’s tournament is set for April 21-24 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale using the two-man team format — the only team event on the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule.
Each member of the winning team will receive $1,199,350 after last year's champions — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman — pocketed $1,069,300 each.
In addition to the significant purse increase, Worthy announced that Smith and Leishman will defend the title they claimed when the Zurich Classic returned following a one-year COVID hiatus.
Smith and Leishman defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a one-hole playoff to take the 2021 Zurich Classic title.
Smith’s victory was his second in the event after he teamed with Jonas Blixt to win in 2017 — the first year of the team format.
“Cameron was ranked in the Top 10 in the world until this week on the strength of an excellent season last year and a victory in the opening event this year,” Worthy said.
“Marc has also played very well with a tie for third and fourth in the first two events of the fall season. We expect they will make a very strong defense of their title.”
Smith won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, setting a PGA Tour record for lowest score at 34-under-par. He’s currently ranked 11th in the world.
Leishmann, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, is 35th in this week’s Official World Rankings.
Besides the $7.4 million purse distributed to the pros, last year’s tournament generated a record $2.3 million in contributions to children’s charities in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge metro areas by the Fore!Kids Foundation.
The Best of the Zurich Classic pass returns this year, along with expanded suite options at the 17th and 18th holes. A new Walk-On's Stadium Club venue will also be introduced.
For ticket options and general information, call the tournament office at (504) 342-3000 or visit zurichgolfclassic.com.