Abilene Christian is not a team that is going to sneak up on Southeastern Louisiana this week when they meet in a key Southland Conference game Saturday.
Lions coach Frank Scelfo made sure of it.
The Wildcats hammered SLU 48-27 in Hammond last season to start a season-ending downward spiral in a 4-7 campaign.
The Lions have way more than a revenge motive when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium. SLU (6-3, 5-2) is one of four teams tied for first in the Southland Conference, along with Nicholls State, Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas.
“They came over here last year and beat the brakes off of us,” Scelfo said during his Monday news conference. “They ran all over us, dominated us, physically whipped us. It’s not something you soon forget.
“They’ll (SLU players) see that film this week. They’ll remember it.”
ACU piled up 612 yards — 317 rushing and 295 passing to stymie the Lions, who entered the game having won three of four. The loss was the first of three in the final four games.
SLU can count on another 60-minute war with the Wildcats (5-5, 4-4), who beat Nicholls State 37-31 in Thibodaux two weeks ago and have lost three games by seven points or fewer.
“ACU has lost a lot of close games, so they aren’t a team to take lightly,” wide receiver C.J. Turner said. “And last year they blew us out at home. I remember the pain of that loss. We didn’t tackle well and had too many turnovers. That’s not who we are this year. We’re a different team. We do what we have to do.”
Scelfo said the Wildcats look a lot like the Lions when it comes to individual performance. Both teams spread the production around, even to the extent of using two quarterbacks. SLU’s Chason Virgil and Cole Kelley’s combined passing efforts have SLU as the top team in the SLC in pass efficiency.
The Wildcats run a spread offense with Luke Anthony, who has thrown for 2,217 yards and 16 TDs. But Semaj Davis is a wildcat-style quarterback who is second on the team with 557 yards rushing. He also has completed 24 of 37 passes for 193 yards and two TDs.
“They remind me of us; they do things by committee,” Scelfo said. “When they get close to the goal line, they give it to the running back.”
That would be Tracy James, who has rushed for 783 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also caught 34 passes for 270 yards and five scores. His 19 touchdowns are the most in the conference.
Defensively, Scelfo is wary of Temisan Kuyatsemi, who is fourth in the SLC with eight sacks. Linebacker Jeremiah Chambers and Jack Gibbens are both in the top five in tackles in the SLC. Ten of 11 ACU starters return from last year.
“It’s going to be one of the better defenses we have to face in our conference,” Kelley said. “Our whole team has gotten better the past few weeks. I’m excited to see how we handle that. If we want a ring, we have to beat good teams like this on the road.”
McNEESE STATE AT NICHOLLS STATE, 3 p.m. (CST): In Thibodaux, the No. 24 Colonels will try to keep up their end of the four-way tie with a tough assignment against the Cowboys.
Nicholls (6-4, 5-2) has won back-to-back games while McNeese (6-4, 4-3) has won three straight. The Cowboys boast the Southland's No. 2 rushing defense and No. 3 total defense.
It's the Colonels' final regular-season home game and so likely the final game for a senior class that's 17-4 at Guidry Stadium, including storied quarterback Chase Fourcade — who holds every major school passing record plus the school's career rushing touchdowns record — and defensive end Sully Laiche, who trails Wagner's Cameron Gill by a half-sack for the active career FCS lead.