For nine holes, Jordan Hollingsworth played golf the way someone who is recovering from a hand injury might be expected to play.
That changed on his second nine.
Hollingsworth followed up a front-side 40 with a 31 on the back nine and turned in a 1-under par 71 to take the first-round lead at the Baton Rouge Open.
“That was fun on that back side. That’s what golf is all about,” said Hollingsworth, who made four bogeys on the opening nine holes and five birdies on the finishing nine at Santa Maria golf course.
Jim Adams, a all-SEC golfer for LSU in the mid 1970s, tied Hollingsworth for low round of the day. The 65-year-old Adams closed his round with three birdies in five holes and leads the senior division after shooting 71.
A shot behind Adams at 72 is Bob McCusker, who hit in the water at the par-5 18th, but holed a 15-foot putt for par.
Two golfers, Phil Frazier and Chris Jordan, turned in rounds of 72 in the open division, and will join Hollingsworth in Sunday’s final pairing at 10 a.m. Adams, McCusker and Scott Haynie, who shot 74, will tee off at 7:20 a.m.
Hollingsworth had his hand in a cast until three weeks ago, but found his rhythm on the second nine. He made birdie at 10 to get to 3-over, and then made birdie from a fairway sand trap at the long, dogleg left 12th hole.
“I was about 200 yards out, and I stuck a 6-iron about 2 feet (from the pin),” Hollingsworth said of his birdie at 12. “I had a really good lie and I put the face on the ball, and it did what it was supposed to do. That shot was what changed the momentum for me.”
Hollingsworth added birdies at 14 and 15, and sank a 20-foot birdie putt at 18.
Adams began his round with a birdie at the second, but slipped to 2-over through after his third bogey of the day at 13. His putter heated up over the final five holes when he sank birdie putts of 20 feet at 14, five feet at 16 and 15 feet at 18.
“The last five holes I made some nice putts,” Adams said. “I played good. I can’t complain.”
For Adams, who had taken a break from tournament golf, it was a showing reminiscent of the golf he played in years past.
“This is the first time I’ve played in a tournament like this in over a year,” he said. “It's more about playing for sport and getting exercise. I’m 65, and I’m kind of surprised I actually played decent today.”
Frazier birdied holes 7 and 9 and made the turn at 2-under. He was 1-under through 15 holes but made bogey at 16 and went on to finish even par for the day.
Jordan’s round featured birdies on all four par-5s. He took double bogey at the par-3 2nd and bogey at 11 and 16.