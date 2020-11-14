There was truly no day ever like Saturday at the Masters.

There was a dawn-to-dusk scramble to get the tournament back on schedule after a nearly three-hour weather delay drove a wedge (not that kind of wedge) through Thursday’s opening round.

There were, as we know by now, no rank and file patrons clutching inexpensive cups of beer and egg salad sandwiches, just a thin smattering of Augusta National members and players’ family members held back not by gallery ropes but unobtrusive green painted lines on the perfect grass. And over on the par-3 course on a set overlooking Ike’s Pond — named for former President, Augusta National member and one-time Army football player Dwight D. Eisenhower — ESPN beamed out its “College GameDay” show to all points around the world … including Lee Corso’s backyard pool.

On a day when the college football schedule was seriously impacted by the coronavirus crisis, it was good to have another star in the sports calendar constellation to guide our unrepentant hours of television viewing.

Some folks griped on social media that “College GameDay” should have been elsewhere, and what was ESPN doing promoting a golf tournament with the show anyway? It was a reminder of 1) How some people can’t enjoy anything; and 2) How provincial college football is in its oblong heart. Personally, I thought it was a hoot. Let’s all pray that the first-ever November Masters will be the only ever November Masters, and that this sports cross-pollination is something we will never, ever see again.

The show was going live while the golfers on the other side of the Eisenhower Cabin were trying to finish the second round, survive the cut and then jockey for position going into Sunday’s final round. It promised to be quite the derby, with a record-tying five players sharing the 36-hole lead (same as last year) at 9-under par, and 17 more players within four strokes of the lead.

As the third round unfolded, as always, some fired and some fell back. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson, now 50, looked like he might stir the echoes of green jackets past as he started four back but sank well down the leaderboard with a 7-over 79. Reigning and five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods looked every bit of his nearly 45 years, as his troublesome back stiffened and he could manage no better than a 72 that left him out of it in a tie for 20th.

Former U-High golfer Patrick Reed, seeking his second green jacket in three years, climbed up to 11 under but bogeyed 17 and 18 to slide into a tie for seventh at 9 under with a 71. Jon Rahm scuffled a 72 to also finish at 9 under despite looking very much like the weekend hacker on the par-5 eighth. He thinned a fairway metal low and left into the trees, hit a pine tree squarely in the trunk trying to extricate himself and had to take an unplayable from the azaleas en route to a 7.

Rory McIlroy, still needing to add a green jacket to his ensemble to become the sixth man and first European to capture the career Grand Slam (quiz at the end about who the current five are) has overcome an opening 75 with back-to-back brilliant rounds: a 66 and a 67 to put him in a tie for 10th at 8 under.

But that only has him halfway to the lead held by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who looks for all the world like he will be measured for a green jacket very soon.

Johnson, who makes you think his resting heart rate is about 40 and his agitated heart rate goes about 45, bolted from the third-round gate and left the four other co-leaders in his wake. He went eagle-birdie-birdie on Nos. 2, 3 and 4 to quickly construct a four-stroke lead, the same margin of victory he takes into Sunday’s final round.

A Saturday 65, Johnson's second of the week, allowed him to get all the way to 16-under par 200, tying Jordan Spieth’s 54-hole scoring record from 2015. Spieth went on to tie Woods’ 72-hole Masters scoring record at 18-under 270 with a slow and steady 70. Johnson could probably do the same and win, but he looks very much like he has the scoring record on his bucket list.

Could someone catch Johnson? Sure. This is the Masters, the home of the Sunday comeback. But his three nearest pursuers — Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith (who won the 2017 Zurich Classic with Jonas Blixt) — are tied for second and way behind in terms of Masters experience. Former PGA champion Justin Thomas looks to be DJ’s main trouble, but he’s six back in sixth place at 10 under.

It’s going to take something mediocre from Johnson and something heroic from one of his pursuers to keep DJ from winning. Personally, I don’t see it, but who saw Nick Faldo coming from six back in 1996 to beat Greg Norman by five?

By the way, the five to win the career slam: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods. By Sunday afternoon, Johnson could find himself halfway there, with boundless talent saying he could make it all the way.