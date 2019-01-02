Bevo was just being friendly, his handler says, despite the Texas mascot's surprise charge at Uga before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, according to an ESPN report.

The 3-year-old longhorn steer easily brushed aside barriers and went toward Uga X, an English bulldog wearing a bright red Georgia sweater that was whisked away quickly. Several others, including media members, rushed aside and avoided the steer's namesake horns.

Can't see videos below? Click here and here.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

OMG this angle of Bevo and Uga pic.twitter.com/ez4aub88Ij — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2019

"We were trying to turn him around to take a picture, and he made a run for it," said Patrick Dowell, a Texas senior and one of Bevo's handlers, in an ESPN report. "He was just going to say hi."

Silver Spur alumni association executive director Ricky Brennes, said Bevo was simply agitated because he wanted to walk and was being restrained.

"He had kind of gone up and bumped the barricade a few times before," Brennes said. "He ran through the gate and into where Uga's area was. It really was more just unfortunate timing and he wasn't aware Georgia's mascot was there. It had nothing to do with the dog."

Texas athletics spokesman John Bianco said "all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo" at the Sugar Bowl, including two halters, two chains and six handlers to hold him.

Videos: Texas mascot Bevo charges at Georgia bulldog mascot UGA at Superdome before Sugar Bowl Things appeared to get a bit heated on the sidelines before Texas and Georgia squared off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. And, no, it didn't invol…

The clips quickly went viral, but Bevo XV went back to his small corral and remained in position facing the stands for the remainder of the game. One of the ranchers where the 1,600-pound steer was bred described his as "docile as a lamb."

Texas did a good job of reprising Bevo's pregame aggression, jumping out quickly on heavily favored Georgia and winning the game 28-21.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

For the full report from ESPN, click here.