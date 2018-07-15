The final was a fitting finale to a scintillating summer session of soccer.
It was a tremendous showpiece, and only one of the previous 20 championship matches have produced more goals. It ended France 4, Croatia 2, especially surprising when you consider that both the 2010 and 2014 editions finished scoreless at the end of normal time.
The first half encapsulated the tournament and was a perfect distillation of the excitement of the past four weeks with an own goal, a penalty kick awarded after video-assisted replay controversy and a wonderful strike. France led 2-1 at the break, despite only managing one shot in the whole 45 minutes.
Not long into the second half, Les Bleus’ goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, made a great save to maintain their lead, and who knows what might have happened had that gone in to tie it up? Instead the showdown swung on six pivotal minutes around the hour mark that saw Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe put the French ahead 4-1.
Although the Croats pulled a goal back almost immediately, and they had come from behind to win their three previous games, to turn around a three-goal deficit was a big ask. In the end this was a bridge too far for Croatia, but it can be proud of the part it played in a brilliant final.
It’s fair to say that the quality of this World Cup blindsided soccer fans on both sides of the Atlantic. In the States, with no Team USA for the first time in 32 years, the buildup flew under the general sports radar. In the UK, not much was expected from a young and limited England outfit.
But the tournament was the best in recent memory with thrills, drama and upsets. And a ridiculous amount of superb goals. Only one solitary goalless tie in 64 matches (between France and Denmark at the end of the group stage), despite elite international soccer becoming increasingly tight and cagey.
The big story for the first two weeks was the ground-breaking introduction of VAR: a team of four officials camped in a high-tech booth in Moscow watching slow-motion replays of certain incidents, reviewing every goal and alerting the referee to missed calls.
Although it's a familiar sight to those who follow the NFL, it is a seismic shift in soccer, the sport with a long-herald belief that the game you play in the park should be the same as the one contested at the highest level.
I am against VAR, not for sport in general, but for soccer in particular. I understand how the implementation is embraced by the likes of football, cricket and tennis, games which stop and start anyway with multiple breaks. I would prefer to retain the human element inherent with refereeing decisions: some will go for you, some against.
However, now the use of the technology is a runaway train that old-fashioned purists like myself will have to accept. It was noticeable how even just over the span of this tournament, the hullabaloo around it dissipated significantly.
Consequently, there were only four red cards the whole month, and I’m sure that ridiculously low number can be attributed at least partly to players knowing that a dangerous tackle missed by the official, or an off-the-ball discretion, will be picked up by the referees following the video feed. Similarly there were 28 penalty kicks awarded, a record equating to close to one in every two games.
Russia will be remembered as the World Cup of the underdog. Although outsiders have had deep runs before, there has always been a glass ceiling on their achievements, and ultimately they have always come up short.
It took 21 incarnations of the competition, but finally, after 88 years, one of Brazil, Argentina, Germany or Italy failed to make the semifinals — indeed, only one of the eight previous winners made it that far. Croatia, a tiny Balkan state of four million people that has been in existence fewer than 30 years, got to the final.
Russia, ranked 70th in the world, came within a penalty kick of making the last four. Five-time winner Brazil was knocked out by Belgium, which itself had narrowly avoided losing to Japan. In the greatest shock of all, defending champion and favored Germany was sent packing in the first round after defeats to Mexico and South Korea.
Heralding what was to come, on the second day of the tournament Spain and Portugal fought out a see-sawing 3-3 tie in the most thrilling contest of the first round. Instead of the knockout stages producing tepid, cagey skirmishes, we were treated to more absorbing battles like France beating Argentina 4-3, Belgium’s 3-2 defeat of Japan, Belgium squeezing past Brazil 2-1 and Croatia winning on penalty kicks against Russia after a 2-2 tie.
A couple of statistics you might have missed. There were 23 goals scored in the 90th minute or injury time, shattering the previous high of 14, set four years ago in Brazil. It suggests a team’s fitness level is crucial, the slip of concentration by a defender as fatigue creeps in potentially fatal to his country’s chance of success.
Also, the global dominance of the Premier League was emphasized. If you take the 92 members of the four rosters of the semifinalists (England, Belgium, France and Croatia), 40 are signed to English clubs. That is almost as many as the total if you combine all the players who compete in the leagues in Germany, Spain, Italy and France, which comes to 41.
Speaking of the UK, the first competitive game in Britain of the 2018-19 campaign took place on Friday evening between two Scottish teams. Yes, the next soccer year started before this one had ended, meaning the off-season is now down to minus two days.
But the next World Cup in Qatar will not start until November 2022, as the competition is switched to a winter event to combat the extreme temperatures of the Middle East. If it turns out to be as exciting and entertaining as this one, the extra four-month wait will be worth it.
Stephen Rea is a freelance writer and the author of the new book "World Cup Fever." He is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004 and wrote the Hurricane Katrina memoir, "Finn McCool's Football Club."