Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo has been careful not to talk about Saturday’s game at Central Arkansas with any special emphasis.
The Lions take on the No. 6-ranked Bears in a game that could better define, or muddle, the Southland Conference title race. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. in Conway, Arkansas.
“I’d like to think we treat every game like that,” Scelfo said. “If we had lost last week, what would this game mean then?
“We’re in a position right now where at the beginning of the season we said we wanted to be. We control our own destiny. Our players recognize that.”
The Lions (5-3, 4-2 Southland) are in a three-way tie with Nicholls State and Sam Houston State behind the Bears (7-2, 5-1). SLU pulled back into the race by winning its past two games after a two-game losing streak and trying are to keep the momentum against the league’s hottest team. UCA has won four consecutive games, including a 45-17 victory at Lamar last week.
A victory would make a statement for the Lions, who already have beaten a No. 6-ranked team this season in a season-opening upset of Jacksonville State.
“We want to get into the playoffs; we want that No. 1 spot,” cornerback Ferlando Jordan. “We’re coming with it (Saturday).”
The Lions have their work cut out for them. The Bears boast the No. 2 quarterback in the conference in Breylin Smith, two dangerous receivers in Lujaun Winningham and Tyler Hudson and a knack for overcoming deficits to win. The Bears have come from behind in six of their seven victories and have outscored opponents 165-93 in the second half combined, 99-53 in the fourth quarter.
“They increase their scoring in each quarter,” Scelfo said. “This is a team that will play 60 minutes. Obviously, we’re going to have to play 60 minutes, because we know they are.”
Smith has completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,848 yards with a 24-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Winningham has caught 50 passes for 814 yards and eight touchdowns with a 16.3 per catch average. Hudson (38 catches, 687 yards, 8 touchdowns) is averaging 18.3 yards per catch.
The Bears give the running game a cursory look with Carlos Blackman (111 carries, 484 yards, 5 touchdowns) but will attack Southeastern mainly through the air.
“He moves around in the pocket and keeps plays alive, but it’s the offensive system lends itself to him being successful,” Scelfo said. “He’s hitting guys in stride; receivers don’t have to stop and catch the ball. And they’re taking shots. He doesn’t miss a lot of receivers or make a lot of mistakes.”
The Lions can match the Bears in offensive firepower with more balance. SLU is second in the conference in total offense (477.5) led by quarterback Chason Virgil, who has thrown for 2,292 yards and 15 touchdowns. But the Lions also have super-sub quarterback Cole Kelley, who spells Virgil for a change of pace. He completed 11 of 12 for 778 yards and two TDs while rushing for 46 yards on eight carries.
SLU rushed for a season-best 222 yards on 34 carries. Running back Devonte Williams ran eight times for 65 yards and caught 11 passes for 71 more. Scelfo said the offense overall has been more efficient.
“Last week we had one turnover on a tipped ball,” he said. “We’re playing better more consistently. We’re not penalizing ourselves out of drives.
“On defense, they are big up front. It’s tough running inside against them, and the secondary is sound. They’re just an overall good football team, not much drop-off from first to second team.”