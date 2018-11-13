Dillard point guard Adriiana Jackson remembers that the Bleu Devils sank their first two shots — both 3-pointers — in a women's college basketball game at Louisiana-Lafayette last season.
“We had a quick lead, and from there we controlled the tempo and just played our game,” said Jackson. “One of the things we're big on is getting back on defense and not allowing easy shots in transition.”
The Bleu Devils, who compete in the NAIA, also made 46 percent of their shots, including 44 percent (8-of-18) on 3-point attempts in taking a 60-53 victory that dropped NCAA Division I Louisiana-Lafayette to 1-3.
“It was great for our program,” said coach Norbert Rome, whose team won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles last season and are picked to win the conference this season. “It told us that we're headed in the right direction as far as trying to do something special here.”
Wednesday at the Cajundome, Dillard (3-0) looks to do it again against the Ragin' Cajuns (1-1). Tipoff is at 11 a.m. It's Education Day, and school children will make up the bulk of the attendance. It will be broadcast on Cox Sports Television.
For Dillard to pull off another win in Lafayette, Rome said Jackson, who was first-team All-Gulf Coast Conference last season, will have to play well. The Bleu Devils will be without starting guard Shaelynn Moore, who sustained a knee injury against Wiley College.
Jackson had 18 points and 11 assists against Wiley. She scored nine last season against the Ragin' Cajuns, but Rome credits her for directing the attack, offensively and defensively.
“We are going to miss Shae, but (backup guard Jaiylan Brown) can step up; she had 18 against Wiley,” said Jackson, who is fourth in NAIA in assists per game (7.7). “And, of course (small forward) Alyssa (Washington).”
Washington, also first-team All-GCAC last season, paced Dillard's win last season in Lafayette with a game-high 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts. She also had a team-high seven rebounds. She is four points from 1,000 career points and joining Moore, who eclipsed the mark last season.
Washington also is sixth in the NAIA in steals per game at 4.3.
Dillard is 17th in the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 20.7 percent. Last season, the Bleu Devils, who led the NAIA in that category, held the Cajuns to 4 of 25 (16.0 percent) on 3-point attempts, including 1 of 13 in the second half.
Louisiana-Lafayette was without injured guards Jasmine Thomas, Tori Swain, a senior, and Skyler Goodwin in last season's game. However, eight Cajuns played in the game compared to seven Bleu Devils, who also were without two key players, including second-team all-conference starting forward Alexia McDonald.
Dillard at UL-Lafayette
WHEN: 11 a.m., Wednesday
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
TV: CST
RADIO: 1420-AM