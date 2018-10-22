Jrue Holiday turned to the left, and asked E’Twaun Moore a simple question.

“Man, what are we here for?”

Moore, initially caught off guard, eventually just shrugged and said “I don’t know.”

That’s the formal public position of the New Orleans Pelicans' backcourt.

It’s hard to blame Moore and Holiday for feeling a bit unneeded when seeing the historic production from their frontcourt counterparts, as the Pelicans smashed their way to a 2-0 start this season. Blowout wins over the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings were fueled by New Orleans’ combination of power forwards.

Yes, Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle technically all play the same position. But, the trio is as versatile as it is powerful, changing the complexion of the Pelicans and creating a competitive advantage few teams in the league can match up with.

“They score,” Holiday said. “They pass. They rebound. They do everything. They block shots.”

Moore chimed in: “They make it easier for us.”

“We are just here,” Holiday said. “They don’t need us. It’s three against five.”

While Holiday’s statements are obviously peppered with hyperbole, the sentiment is truthful. In two appearances, the Pelicans frontcourt has simply dominated their counterparts, leading to runaway wins.

They’ll attempt to stretch the trend to three at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the Smoothie King Center, when the Pelicans match up against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Although Davis and Mirotic run with the starting lineup, Randle is hardly a typical reserve. Instead, coach Alvin Gentry carefully rotates the trio so two are always on the floor simultaneously.

Davis clearly has the best all-around game, but Randle and Mirotic are capable complements. Mirotic’s shooting range allowed him to crack the 30-point barrier in the first two games, while Randle is producing at the rim, particularly in one-on-one isolation sets.

Considering there’s always a tandem, it doesn’t allow defenses many options.

“The thing I like about our bigs is they can all play off of each other,” Gentry said. “They’re athletic and they defend, but they also help each other because you can’t focus on one at a time. That’s really always in our favor.”

Deciphering exactly who to credit for the bout of explosiveness is difficult. The Pelicans displayed a rare combination of furious pace, prolific outside shooting and inexhaustible ball movement to open the season.

Yet, any explanation has to start with the production emanating from the frontcourt.

Playing an up-tempo style might not be the norm for teams with the Pelicans’ height dimensions, but the stat sheet reveals they still controlled the categories typically ascribed to a frontcourt-featured roster. Not only did New Orleans score a whopping 76 points in the paint in both wins, it also widely controlled the rebounding edge and doubled up opponents in second-chance points.

“It makes my job easier when you’ve got guys rolling, guys that can space the floor, guys finishing at the rim, getting us in the bonus early,” point guard Elfrid Payton said. “It does great things for our offense. It really makes it easy.”

Nikola Mirotic's career-high 36 points help Pelicans blast Kings in record-setting fashion The New Orleans Pelicans were still called the Hornets the last time the team started a season with two straight wins.

More importantly, however, is the long term implications.

By not only playing fast, but also controlling the inside physically, the Pelicans are leaving opponents uncertain of what area to attack.

In today’s trimmed down NBA, few rosters have enough 6-foot-10 big men to match up with New Orleans’ brisk frontcourt rotation, and those who do are undoubtedly slower and less versatile than the Pelicans’ three-man attack.

So opponents will naturally try to go small and stretch the Pelicans’ out, like both the Rockets and Kings attempted. Except, the strategy backfired.

New Orleans maintained its balance defensively and punished them on the other end, repeatedly picking on small forwards tasked with covering either Davis, Mirotic or Randle. As the season wears along, more strategies are coming, but from what the Pelicans have seen so far, the confidence shown in their frontcourt is fully warranted.

“Yeah, if teams want to play small, we’ve got three big guys who can score at the goal,” Davis said. “We want to use that to our advantage. We want to make sure we take advantage of that as much as possible.”

Clippers at Pelicans

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Smoothie King Center

TV: FSNO

RADIO: WRNO 99.5-FM; WRQQ 103.3-FM; KROF 960-AM