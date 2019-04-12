Southeastern Louisiana football fans get a sneak preview of the 2019 Lions Saturday in Strawberry Stadium and while the difference from last season may not be readily apparent, second-year coach Frank Scelfo is optimistic the improvement has been significant.
The Lions close spring drills with the spring game, which has been moved to an 11 a.m. kickoff because of weather concerns.
Scelfo went 4-7 with his first Lions team, spending the season evaluating and adjusting on the fly after getting the job in late January. This spring, his major focus was building team unity while also sharpening the team’s football skills.
“It was really productive,” Scelfo said. “I saw growth in a bunch of different areas. But more than anything else we pulled together, a lot more camaraderie, a lot more buy-in by everybody involved.”
With 22 seniors gone and 21 freshmen set to report in June, Scelfo sought to bring a family atmosphere and competition for every spot. At one point, he had the team go bowling with the individual position groups competing against each other.
“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen in the first year but it didn’t,” Scelfo said. “I know what I’m seeing now. I’m excited about that part.”
All jobs are open to competition, Scelfo said, including quarterback where senior Chason Virgil returns as the Southland Conference leader in passing yards. He’s ahead of Arkansas transfer Cole Kelley, but mainly because of his knowledge of the system.
Knowledge is one of the overall improvements on offense, he said.
“There’s a lot more knowledge of where we’re going offensively,” Scelfo said. “Last year was a lot more implementation and evaluation of the players. Now we’ve got a better idea of the players and their skill sets, and the players have a better idea of the offense. We’ll do a much better job of putting guys in the right spots."
Fans may not notice it, except that maybe from an execution standpoint we’ll be crisper. They’ll see us play a little faster. Even if you have good speed, if you’re not sure what to do you hesitate.”
The defense is under the guiding hand of former McNeese State coach Lance Guidry, who was hired as coordinator in the off season. Scelfo said the unit has made strides in technique and physicality toward becoming better at stopping the run.
“We are much better up front as far as being technically sound and physical,” Scelfo said. “It’s a mindset (defensive line) coach (Ray) Monica brought with him and it’s worked out good for us.”
The format for the game will have four 10-minute quarters with the first-team offense going against the first-team defense and twos vs. twos. The point system will be varied, awarding points for various achievements on both sides, such as turnovers, red-zone scores and explosive plays.
“It could be 89-85, but we might only score a couple of touchdowns,” Scelfo said.
The only special teams will be punt and punt return and placement kicking. There will be no kickoffs or kickoff returns. Tight end Matt DeBlasio is out with a shoulder injury and right guard Jalen Bell is out after having surgery on his right hand. Scelfo said Bell would return in a week or two.
Defensive back Matt Wright and defensive lineman Noah Vance sat out spring while recovering from ACL surgery.