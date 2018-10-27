THIBODAUX — The Nicholls State Colonels didn’t waste any time setting the tone for Saturday’s Southland Conference showdown against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
Running back Dontrell Taylor opened the game by breaking loose on a 66-yard touchdown run to give the Colonels an early 7-0 lead. Quarterback Chase Fourcade passed for four touchdowns and ran for another.
Taylor’s touchdown run was just the start, as 19th-ranked Nicholls continued to roll for a 48-21 win over Incarnate Word.
“The coaches always talk about starting fast, and that was a great way to start,” Taylor said. “We had great blocking by the offensive line and receivers, and that just made my job much easier.”
While Taylor set the tone on offense, linebacker Layron James did the same on defense by recovering fumbles on Incarnate Word’s first two drives. The Colonels (5-3, 4-2 SLC) capitalized on each turnover, as Fourcade hooked up with tight end Jordan Talley on short touchdown passes — 6 and 8 yards — to take a 21-0 lead.
“The theme for this week was starting fast, and the guys came out and did just that,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “I don’t know how you can start any faster with that first play going the distance. It helped set the tempo, and we knew we could move the football on them.”
Incarnate Word (4-4, 4-2) found the end zone before the end of the first quarter, as Jon Copeland tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Baptiste to make the score 21-7.
But the Cardinals’ momentum was short-lived. Nicholls scored 17 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 38-7 lead into halftime.
Fourcade accounted for both touchdowns on a 42-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Gabe Fuselier and a 10-yard run, and Lorran Fonseca drilled a 29-yard field goal for the 31-point halftime lead.
After suffering a disappointing 28-12 loss to Abilene Christian two weeks ago, safety Khristian Mims (six tackles) said the Colonels were eager to redeem themselves.
“It was great to get back out there after a tough loss,” he said. “As much as you try to get over that loss, it still dwells because you haven’t played another game. It was easy to move past it after our offense goes 66 yards on the first play of the game.”
Fourcade was not done, as he tossed his fourth touchdown of the game midway in the third quarter. This time, he hooked up with former Rummel teammate Damion Jeanpiere Jr. on a 48-yard touchdown pass for a 45-7 lead.
Incarnate Word finally had the ball bounce its way late in the third quarter when Jaelin Campbell recovered a fumble in the end zone to make the score 45-14. On the play, Copeland fired an 18-yard pass to Baptiste, who fumbled after being hit by Darryl Adams Jr. The ball would bounce toward Campbell in the end zone for the touchdown.
Following Fonseca’s 26-yard field goal, the Cardinals capped the scoring on Copeland’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Campbell to make the final score 48-21.
Fourcade completed 15 of 18 passes for 268 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Taylor led the Colonels’ rushing attack with six carries for 117 yards and one score.
Rebowe said he was pleased with his team’s effort on both sides of the ball throughout the game.
“We knew they were a good offense scoring 30 points per game,” he said. “We knew they were going to do some things and get their yards, but we needed to get the stops to put the ball back in our offenses hands. Once we got the big lead, we knew that we guys could come back and fight. I was pleased with our overall effort, especially in the first half.”