Les Miles was greeted by Kansas mascot Baby Jay during halftime of the university's men's basketball game with Stanford on Saturday, Dec. 1. Baby Jay brought Les a plate of Kansas wheat grass to sample.

It's safe to say Kansas has fully embraced Les Miles, quirks and all. 

That led to a pretty interesting moment during the Jayhawks basketball game against Stanford Saturday, where Miles, the university's newly-hired football coach, made a halftime appearance. 

Miles was greeted by a standing ovation by the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse when Kansas mascot Baby Jay appeared with a special gift for the former LSU football coach -- a plate full of grass. 

The move was a nod to Miles' known affinity for having a bite or two of grass from football fields

"Kansas wheat grass," Miles said after having a sample of Baby Jay's offering, according to KUSports.com

The scene quickly made the rounds on social media and was even highlighted by ESPN.

Miles stuck around to give a short speech to the fans in attendance -- he told them Kansas football is going to "win, and win consistently" -- and handed out free pairs of the newly-released Adidas Yeezy 500 Salt sneakers to two lucky students in the crowd.

