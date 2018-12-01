It's safe to say Kansas has fully embraced Les Miles, quirks and all.

That led to a pretty interesting moment during the Jayhawks basketball game against Stanford Saturday, where Miles, the university's newly-hired football coach, made a halftime appearance.

Miles was greeted by a standing ovation by the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse when Kansas mascot Baby Jay appeared with a special gift for the former LSU football coach -- a plate full of grass.

The move was a nod to Miles' known affinity for having a bite or two of grass from football fields.

"Kansas wheat grass," Miles said after having a sample of Baby Jay's offering, according to KUSports.com.

The scene quickly made the rounds on social media and was even highlighted by ESPN.

THEY BROUGHT LES MILES A PLATE OF GRASS pic.twitter.com/h14VFWxDd6 — Quigs (@BigSeanQ) December 2, 2018

Miles stuck around to give a short speech to the fans in attendance -- he told them Kansas football is going to "win, and win consistently" -- and handed out free pairs of the newly-released Adidas Yeezy 500 Salt sneakers to two lucky students in the crowd.

