First-year Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo came in wanting to throw the ball more than the run-oriented offense of the past few seasons. But midway through the season he found the Lions relying too much on the pass.
With better communication and an increase in physical play, Scelfo is getting the balance between the two restored as the Lions (3-4, 3-2) prepare to host Abilene Christian (3-4, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“The biggest issue is the run game has been communication and the lack of physicality,” Scelfo said. “We’re doing a better job of communicating and making sure we’ve got the right hats on the right hats. We’ve got to push the line of scrimmage. In the past it was more of an East-West running game. Now it’s a little more downhill. We want to be more physical at the line of scrimmage and take the line of scrimmage.”
That’s what happened Saturday in the Lions 62-52 victory. SLU had season-highs in carries (46) and yards (184). Darren Johnson rushed for a season-high 127 yards and Julius Maracalin, who did not carry the ball the first seven games, had 69 on 14 carries. SLU backs averaged 4 yards per carry combined.
Devonte Williams started strong with five carries for 21 yards, including an 11-yard TD run, but was benched after losing a fumble. It was reminiscent of last season when the Lions averaged 283 yards rushing per game.
The previous week the Lions had rushed for 159 yards. But in three other games Southeastern had 72 yards or fewer on the ground. Scelfo made it a point of emphasis and the players responded.
“We wanted to emphasize communication at the line, hearing the calls up front so the O-line knows what their assignments are,” said Johnson, the team’s third leading rusher with 571 yards last year. “It transferred over to the game. They did a great job staying on the same page. They played with low pads and got tough when it counted, they were physical.”
Rather than contacting with the defensive front, Scelfo said the offensive line engaged and attacked. His message of communication and physicality got through as the individual linemen dedicated themselves to improving.
“We were seeing more things and talking more,” said offensive tackle Pat Allen, a transfer from University of Georgia. “We were catching things at the last second and hearing calls too late. All week we focused on communicating no matter what it was, no matter who moved.
“The whole O-line bought into being more physical and believing we could run the ball when we want to. We emphasize getting the proper blocks with the proper technique. The whole offense got together and got into playing for each other more.
SLU is still going to throw the ball but needed a better run game to take the heat off quarterback Chason Virgil, who last week led the Southland Conference in yards per game (306). He threw for 240 and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 40 seconds left and is now No. 2 in the SLC at 297.3.
“We want to be able to run the ball when we want to run it,” Scelfo said. “You’re not going to get the (defensive) look you want every time.”