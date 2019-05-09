Delgado Community College is working through some late-season injuries.
Baton Rouge Community College is improving after enduring some early-season injuries.
Nunez Community College has made strides despite the natural growing pains for a second-year program.
But all three teams are encouraged by their late-season efforts as they enter the NJCAA Region XXIII Division I baseball tournament Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Top-seeded Delgado (32-12, 9-3) will watch No. 2 BRCC (14-39, 6-6) and No. 3 Nunez (10-35, 3-9) begin the double-elimination tournament at 1 p.m. to start Friday’s round-robin tripleheader.
Delgado and Nunez are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m., and Delgado and BRCC at 7.
The Dolphins suffered a double blow in a doubleheader loss against Wharton County on April 17 in Lake Charles. Center fielder Connor Feustle, the Dolphins’ leadoff hitter, suffered a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder and won’t be available this weekend.
Meanwhile second baseman Brandon Briuglio, who followed Feustle in the batting order, suffered a hyper-extended knee and was sidelined until returning to practice Monday. He’ll be back in the lineup Friday at less than 100 percent.
“Getting Briuglio back gives us a psychological lift, for me and for the kids,” Delgado coach Joe Scheuermann said. “The key thing is this time of year everybody is a little battered and bruised, so it could be worse than having just one guy out.”
Scheuermann’s lineup will feature nine sophomores, who are familiar with postseason pressure as well as the unusual format that features only nine-inning games.
“It’s a tough format,” Scheuermann said. “You generally don’t play two nine-inning games on the same day all season. It’s a big difference.”
BRCC finished 3-3 against both Delgado and Nunez. Delgado won all six games against Nunez.
“I feel better now than I have at any time during the season,” Bears coach L.J. Dupuy said. “I was pretty confident going into the season that we were going to be a top 20 team, but we lost four starters early in the season. We’ve played a lot of kids and we played a tough schedule deliberately. Our only issue right now is our situational hitting.”
BRCC has hit just 15 home runs this season.
“When we get guys on base we have to move them around,” Dupuy said. “Even when we’ve done a good job of getting them into scoring position we haven’t gotten as many hits as we need to.”
Nunez won just three games last season.
“It hasn’t been the best of seasons, but we’ve played pretty well of late,” Pelicans coach Glenn Powell said. “We hit three home runs all of last season and we’ve hit 30 this season so we’ve been a lot better in that aspect. Our pitching staff has been a whole lot better.”
Delgado’s scheduled starters Friday are sophomore right-handers Mason Mayfield (2-1, 2.75) and Daniel Dugas (5-4, 4.93). BRCC’s scheduled starters are sophomore right-hander Joseph Battaglia III (4-6, 5.25) and freshman right-hander Tristin Cosby (2-0, 3.26). Nunez’s scheduled starters are sophomore right-hander Dominic Curole (2-7, 5.89) and freshman right-hander Cameron Daigle (2-4, 5.03).
If there is an undefeated team and a winless team after Friday’s schedule, the winless team will be eliminated and the 1-1 team will have to beat the undefeated team in single games Saturday and Sunday in order to advance. If all three teams are 1-1 after Friday’s game, the Dolphins as the top seed will advance to the championship game Sunday and BRCC and Nunez will play an elimination game Saturday.
Heavy rains fell on Kirsch-Rooney late Thursday afternoon, shortly after Delgado finished practiced and covered the infield with a tarp. The forecast has the potential for more heavy rain that could disrupt Friday’s schedule.
The winner advances to a super regional for the South Central District Championship, which will be hosted by the Region XVI Champion in Missouri starting May 17.