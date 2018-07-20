UNO and baseball coach Blake Dean have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep Dean on the Lakefront through the 2022 season.
Dean has guided the Privateers to a 90-86-1 mark in three seasons and back-to-back-to-back Southland Conference tournament appearances. In 2018, UNO advanced to the championship game as the No. 8 seed, defeating No. 1 Sam Houston State University and No. 4 Houston Baptist University twice to get to the title game.
“We made big strides in our third consecutive season in the conference tournament, and we look to continue to improve," said Dean, a former LSU standout.
Dean was grateful for the extension.
“I want to thank (athletic director) Mr. (Derek) Morel and President Nicklow for the opportunity to continue to lead this baseball program and represent New Orleans,” Dean said. “I love where I’m at and the commitment shown is humbling. Derek took a chance on a 27-year old three years ago, and it means the world to me to make (former UNO) coach Ron Maestri and coach (LSU coach) Paul Mainieri proud.”