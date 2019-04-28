Ryan Palmer picked the perfect place — and perfect partner — to win his first PGA Tour event in more than nine years Sunday.
Palmer, who played the Zurich Classic of New Orleans the past two years with Jordan Spieth, paired up with another rising star, Jon Rahm, this week in the Tour’s only team event.
It was a bit of an odd pairing, to be sure, since Palmer, 42, is old enough to be the 24-year-old Rahm’s father.
But it worked beautifully, to be sure.
They carded only one bogey all week and on a gorgeous, sun-splashed Sunday at TPC Louisiana, they closed with a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot format.
They finished with a 26-under 262 score, which was good for a comfortable three-stroke win in the $7.3 million tournament.
They decided to team up when Spieth indicated he wouldn’t play here and Rahm’s partner last year, Wesley Bryan, was going to miss because of shoulder surgery.
With no partner, it didn’t take Palmer long to seek out Rahm — which he did in January.
“I really wanted to come here. … I wouldn’t miss coming here each and every year,” said Palmer, who again played in Wednesday’s pro-am with close friend Sean Payton. “It was an easy decision. I shot (Rahm) a text hoping he would bite.
“When a 42-year-old player is calling him, he’s probably like, ‘Why does he want to play with me?’ ”
Rahm was looking as well when Bryan had to have surgery, then remembered he joked with Palmer last year when they were in the same grouping that they would play together.
“I was in no-man’s land, no partner,” Rahm said with a smile. “We said we were going to play really, really well based on how we played last year. … I’m really happy I said yes. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
With the victory, Palmer and Rahm, who came into the Zurich Classic ranked 11th in the world, each earned $1,050,200 and divided 800 FedExCup points.
Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood finished second at 23-under, while Kyoung Hoon-Lee/Matt Every and Rory Sabbatini/Brian Gay tied for third at 21-under.
Sunday belonged to Palmer and Rahm, who were tied for the 54-hole lead at 23-under, after they birdied the second hole.
They stumbled only slightly with a bogey at No. 6, which helped Garcia/Fleetwood cut the lead to one stroke when they birdied No. 11.
But Palmer and Rahm dropped in three birdies in a crucial five-hole stretch to start the back nine while everyone else in front of them began falling back on the leaderboard.
They took the lead for good with a par at the first hole while third-round co-leaders Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax had a bogey out of the gate, then took a two-shot cushion with a birdie on the par 5 second hole.
Stallings/Mullinax eventually struggled to a 77 and tied for 13th.
After Stallings and Mullinax dropped back, no other team got to 23-under until Garcia/Fleetwood did it with a birdie at the 18th hole.
Garcia/Fleetwood each pocketed $423,400 for finishing second, while Lee/Every and Sabbatini/Gay earned $256,413 each in tying for third.
Two of the biggest shots of the final round came off Rahm’s putter on the back nine after he complained about his effectiveness with the flat stick earlier in the round.
Rahm made a 13½-footer for birdie at No. 10, then made a 24-foot par-saver on No. 15 after they virtually wrapped up the tournament with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13 and 14.
“(No.) 10 was a good turning point for me because even though I missed the fairway I smoked that drive,” Rahm said. “It wasn’t the easiest of putts, but up until then I didn’t have the line or I didn’t have the speed.
“I finally had one that had so much break, so unorthodox, that all those things that were bothering me went out the window. I just felt it, aimed it right, and that gave us a two-shot lead at that point.”
“The putt on 15 was, to me, a deal closer mentally,” Palmer said. “It was nice playing the last hole with a three-shot lead … that’s for sure.”