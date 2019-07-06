Top seven NCAA Outdoor finishes by LSU this season put the Tigers front and center on this year’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Track and Field honors list.
Also announced were the best times in both men’s and women’s track as compiled based on the top qualifying times list posted by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Nominees were supplied and voted on by school track contacts who could not vote for athletes from their schools.
On the men’s side, Jaron Flournoy of LSU was named the Runner of the Year, while freshman star pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis of LSU was named the Field Athlete and Freshman of the Year. LSU's Tyler Terry was named the Newcomer of the Year for non-freshman first year Louisiana products.
Another freshman star for LSU, national sprint winner Sha’Carri Richardson doubled up as Runner and Freshman of the Year for the women with indoor winner Jasmyn Steels of Northwestern State taking field athlete honors.
LSU coach Dennis Shaver was named the coach of the year for both men and women after his men finished third indoors and seventh outdoors after winning the SEC Title for the first time since 1990. The Tiger women’s team was third outdoors and had seven women combine for 10 first team All-America honors at the NCAAs.
Flournoy scored 16.5 points in the SEC outdoor meet to lead the LSU men to that title. He had season bests of 10.12 in the 100 meters and 20.09 in the 200 meters.
Duplantis in his one year at LSU set collegiate records in the both indoor and outdoor pole vault events, clearing 19-5 at the SEC indoor championships and 19-8.25 at the SEC outdoor championships. He won the NCAA Indoor title and was runner-up for the NCAA outdoor championship. He is a finalist for the 2019 Bowerman award.
Terry, a first-year LSU track athlete after transferring from Hinds CC, scored 11 points as the SEC outdoor meet in helping the Tigers to the title. He placed sixth in the 200 and third in the 400 meters at that meet and anchored the 4x400 silver finish at both league indoor and outdoor meets.
On the women’s side, LSU’s Richardson set a collegiate record of 10.75 in the 100 meters to win the NCAA national title, a U20 world record. She set another U20 world mark when she ran 22.17 to finish second in the NCAA 200 meters. The Bowerman finalist was USTFCCCA Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.
Field Athlete of the Year Steels won the NCAA indoors national championship in the long jump with a mark of 21-2.5 before following that up with an outdoors silver (22-0.25). She won silver in the LJ and HJ and bronze in the TJ in the Southland championship outdoors meet.
Cross Country awards were also announced as Emmanuel Rotich of Tulane was voted the top male cross country runner. Rotich placed first at the Texas A&M Invitational in the 8K, as well as at the AAC Championships in the 8.4K with a personal best of 27:06.0. He was fourth in the NCAA regional 10K, sending to a third NCAA Championships. He was runner of the year in the AAC for a second time.
The men’s cross country freshman of the year was Tulane’s Evans Kipchumba of Kenya who claimed his first career win at the LSU Invitational-Collegiate Division (4 miles) with a time of 20:25.4 in the first race of his career. He qualified for the NCAA regional round and was third team All-AAC.
The women’s top cross country participant and newcomer of the year was Arina Kleschukova of UNO, a sophomore from Kyrgyzstan. In her first year running cross country, she earned first team All-Southland honors and was named the SLC Newcomer of the Year. She earned a silver in the SLC championships and was the first Privateer woman to run an NCAA regional since 2015 with her 18th place finish the best since 2000.
Julia Palin of LSU was the women’s cross country freshman of the year, scoring in all six meets for the Tigers where she was the top finisher for LSU in five of the six meets.
Kent Falting of Bossier Parish Community College was chosen the men’s cross country coach after guiding the Cavaliers to its first NJCAA regional and national meet becoming first Bossier Parish team to participate in a national event since 1997.
Xavier’s Yhann Plummer was the women’s coach of the year after leading the Gold Nuggets to the GCAC team title and a berth at the NAIA national cross country meet in his debut season.
---
All-Louisiana Track and Field Best Times
MEN
100 Meters
Kary Vincent, LSU/SO/LSU Invitational/4-27/10.07
Micah Larkins, Northwestern State/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/10.10
Jaron Flournoy, LSU/SR/SEC Championships/5-9/10.12
200 Meters
Jaron Flournoy, LSU/SR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/20.09
Akanni Hislop, LSU/JR/NCAA Championships/6-5/20.42
Tyler Terry, LSU/JR/Battle on the Bayou/4-6/20.50
400 Meters
Tyler Terry, LSU/JR/LSU Invitational/4-27/45.84
Dorian Camel, LSU/FR/LSU Invitational/4-27/46.40
Raymond Kibet, LSU/JR/NCAA East Prelims/5-24/46.49
800 Meters
Eric Hawkins, UL-Monroe/SO/SBC Championships/5-10/1:51.66
Eric Coston, LSU/SO/LSU Invitational/4-27/1:52.09
Nicholas Scott, Southern/FR/SWAC Championships/5-3/1:52.44
1500 Meters
Hannes Burger, UL-Lafayette/FR/Florida Relays/3-28/3:50.30
Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/SR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/3:51.31
Adam Wise, LSU/FR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/3:53.47
5000 Meters
Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/SR/AAC Championships/5-10/14:08.87
Hannes Burger, UL-Lafayette/FR/Mt. SAC Relays/4-28/14:29.01
Miguel Barrera-Lopez, McNeese/JR/J. Fred Duckett Twilight/4-20/14:39.07
10000 Meters
Carlos Zervigon, Tulane/JR/AAC Championships/5-10/31:30.64
Kiprotich Mitei, UL-Monroe/FR/SBC Championships/5-10/31:32.21
Miguel Barrera-Lopez, McNeese/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/31:57.54
110 Hurdles
Damion Thomas, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/13.57
Arthur Price, LSU/SR/NCAA East Prelims/5-26/13.59
Tremayne Flagler, Northwestern State/SR/SLC Championships/5-3/13.87
400 Hurdles
Christian Boyd, LSU/SR/SEC Championships/5-9/50.49
Janar McNaughton, SUNO/SO/NAIA Championships/5-25/51.53
Leonard Ledgister, SUNO/FR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/51.82
3000 Steeplechase
Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/SR/Payton Jordan Invitational/5-2/8:41.05
Hannes Burger, UL-Lafayette/FR/SBC Championships/5-10/8:56.99
Elias Keter, UL-Monroe/SR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/8:59.02
4x100 Relay
LSU – Vincent, Hislop, Mosby, Flournoy/NCAA Championships/6-5/38.37
Northwestern State – Arrington, Carr, Flagler, Clarke/NCAA East Regionals/5-25/39.42
McNeese – Smith, Smith, Brown, Syrie/Johnson NSU Invitational/4-12/40.32
4x400 Relay
LSU – Camel, Mosby, Flournoy, Terry/SEC Championships/5-9/3:02.09
SUNO – Campbell, Crooks, Ledgister, McNaughton/William Carey Last Chance/5-10/3:06.95
Southeastern – Coleman, Storr, Jones, Benson/Florida Relays/3-30/3:08.16
High Jump
JuVaughn Harrison, LSU/SO/NCAA Championships/6-7/7-5.25
Damon Guidry, UL-Lafayette/JR/McNeese Springtime/4-6/7-0.5
Lentz Similien, McNeese/SR/SLC Championships/5-3/6-8.0
Pole Vault
Mondo Duplantis, LSU/FR/SEC Championships/5-9/19-8.25
Cole Courtois, LA Tech/SO/CUSA Championships/5-9/17-3.0
Kyle Baudoin, UL-Lafayette/SR/La. Classics/3-15/17-0.0
Long Jump
JuVaughn Harrison, LSU/SO/NCAA Championships/6-5/26-11
Rayvon Grey, LSU/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/26-5.0
Denzel Harper, LA Tech/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/25-5.5
Triple Jump
Christian Miller, LSU/JR/SEC Championships/5-9/53-0.25
Da’Quan Bellard, LSU/SR/Texas Relays/3-27/52-5.25
Lebrun Nelson, UL-Monroe/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/51-0.25
Shot Put
Shaquille Singuineau, UL-Lafayette/McNeese Relays/3-9/54-6.5
Tommy Nedow, Southeastern/SO/SLC Championships/5-3/54-2.0
Malik Burns, Southeastern/JR/Florida Relays/3-28/54-1.0
Discus
Tommy Nedow, Southeastern/SO/Florida Relays/3-28/170-1.0
Micah Dye, UL-Monroe/SR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/160-4.0
Darko Rodakovic, McNeese/SR/Victor Lopez Classic/3-21/159-0.0
Hammer
Jake Norris, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/231-1.0
Vojislav Gvero, UNO/FR/McNeese Relays/3-9/202-7.0
Dominique Williams, UL-Lafayette/SO/Cole-Lancon Challenge/4-13/195-2.0
Javelin
Cole McKnight, UL-Monroe/SO/Texas Relays/3-27/223-10.0
Eli Gaughan, LSU/FR/LSU Invitational/4-27/213-9.0
Andre Girouard, LSU/JR/La. Classics/3-15/213-8.0
Decathlon
Chandler Mixon, UL-Lafayette/SO/SBC Championships/5-10/6727
RC Walbrook, LSU/FR/Miami Alumni Invitational/4-12/6183
Darryl Givens, UL-Monroe/SFA Kight Invitational/4-3/5752
---
WOMEN
100 Meters
Sha’Carri Richardson, LSU/FR/NCAA Championships/6-8/10.75
Ariyonna Augustine, LSU/FR/SEC Championships/5-9/11.39
Cassandra Hill, LSU/JR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/11.53
200 Meters
Sha’Carri Richardson, LSU/FR/NCAA Championships/6-8/22.17
Ariyonna Augustine, LSU/FR/SEC Championships/5-9/23.40
Rachel Misher, LSU/SR/Battle on the Bayou/4-6/23.56
400 Meters
Stacey Ann Williams, SUNO/FR/NAIA Championships/5-25/52.60
Kiya Oviosun, LSU/FR/NCAA East Prelims/5-24/53.06
Rachel Misher, LSU/SR/NCAA East Prelims/5-24/53.14
800 Meters
Ersula Farrow, LSU/SR/NCAA Championships/6-6/2:03.81
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU/FR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/2:06.43
Hollie Parker, LSU/SR/Miami Alumni/4-12/2:09.00
1500 Meters
Ersula Farrow, LSU/SR/LSU Invitational/4-27/4:22.91
Hollie Parker, LSU/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/4:23.32
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU/FR/LSU Invitational/4-27/4:31.02
5000 Meters
Julia Palin, LSU/FR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/17:02.47
Gladys Jerotich, McNeese/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/17:16.86
Alex Eykelbosch, McNeese/SR/Lopez Classic/3-21/17:18.15
10000 Meters
Julia Palin, LSU/FR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/34:34.20
Bridgid Selfors, Tulane/SO/AAC Championships/5-10/38:22.97
Alissa Lander, McNeese/SO/SLC Championships/5-3/38:23.86
100 Hurdles
Tonea Marshall, LSU/JR/NCAA Championships/6-8/12.66
Brittley Humphrey, LSU/JR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/13.04
Milan Young, LSU/SO/LSU Invitational/4-27/13.12
400 Hurdles
Brittley Humphrey, LSU/JR/NCAA Championships/6-8//56.11
Milan Young, LSU/SO/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/56.42
Jurnee Woodward, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/56.77
3000 Steeplechase
Mckenzie Melius, Tulane/SR/AAC Championships/5-10/10:27.88
Sharon Jerono, UL-Monroe/JR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/10:28.32
Alicia Stamey, LSU/SO/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/11:17.24
4x100 Relay
LSU – Marshall, Johnson, Misher, Richardson/NCAA Championships/6-8/42.29
Northwestern State – Jackson, Giles, Evans, Thompson/NCAA East Regionals/5-25/44.95
SUNO – Scott, Williams, Hinds, Bolton/NAIA Championships/5-25/45.46
4x400 Relay
LSU – Misher, Young, Woodward, Humphrey/NCAA East Prelims/5-26/3:33.84
SUNO – Bolton, Smikle, Peart, Williams/NAIA Championships/5-25/3:38.22
Tulane – Harewood, Mitchell, Jones, Loyd/Southern Miss Open/4-27/3:41.59
High Jump
Abigail O’Donoghue, LSU/SO/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/5-11.25
Frankie Griffin, UL-Lafayette/SO/La. Classics/3-15/5-9.75
Kaitlyn Walker, LSU/SR/LSU Battle on the Bayou/4-6/5-9.25
Pole Vault
Rebekah Markel, Tulane/SR/AAC Championships/5-10/14-1.75
Reagan Darbonne, Northwestern State/SO/NCAA Championships/6-6/13-9.25
Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/13-7.75
Long Jump
Jasmyn Steels, Northwestern State/JR/NCAA Championships/6-6/22-0.25
Mercy Abire, LSU/JR/Battle on the Bayou/4-6/20-10.75
Grace McKenzie, McNeese/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/19-11.5
Triple Jump
Jasmyn Steels, Northwestern State/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/42-0.5
Mercy Abire, LSU/JR/Hurricane Invitational/4-13/42-0.5
Lauren Clarke, Northwestern State/FR/Johnson NSU Invitational/4-12/41-9.25
Shot Put
Ashley Davis, Southeastern/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/52-6.75
Danielle Lorenz, UNO/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/49-1.5
Rhea Thompson, LA Tech/JR/Bulldog Relays/3-22/46-10.75
Discus
Rhea Thompson, LA Tech/JR/Johnson NSU Invitational/4-12/161-7.0
Kristian Jackson, Southeastern/FR/Cole-Lancon Challenge/4-13/150-10.0
Danielle Lorenz, UNO/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/148-7.0
Hammer
Alanna Arvie, McNeese/JR/Texas State Invitational/3-28/194-0.0
Faith Estelle, Southern/SR/SWAC Championships/5-3/185-4.0
Grace Walford, Southeastern/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/181-6
Javelin
Kelsey Frank, Northwestern State/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/168-5.0
Noel Baker, LSU/SO/Texas Relays/3-27/154-2.0
Claire Meyers, UL-Lafayette/JR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/151-9
Heptathlon
Grace McKenzie, McNeese/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/5609
Juliette Smith, UL-Lafayette/JR/SBC Championships/5-10/5072
Track and Field Special Honors
Men
Runner of the Year: Jaron Flournoy – LSU – Sr., Detroit Michigan
Field, Freshman of the Year: Mondo Duplantis – LSU – Fr., Lafayette, Louisiana
Newcomer of the Year: Tyler Terry – LSU – Jr., Carrollton, Georgia
Coach of the Year: Dennis Shaver – LSU
Women
Runner, Freshman of the Year: Sha’Carri Richardson – LSU – Fr., Dallas, Texas
Field Athlete of the Year: Jasmyn Steels – Northwestern State – Jr., College Station, Texas
Coach of the Year: Dennis Shaver – LSU
---
Cross Country Best Times
MEN (8K)
Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/9-22/23:43.3
Harrison Martingayle, LSU/10-26/24:07.8
Adam Wise, LSU/10-26/24:35.8
Evans Kipchumba, Tulane/9-22/24:49.3
Grant O’Callaghan, Southeastern/9-22/24:50
Eric Coston, LSU/10-26/25:05.3
Adam Cortez, Southeastern/10-13/25:14.99
WOMEN (6K)
Julia Palin, LSU/10-26/20:21.4
Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU/10-26/20:36.4
Hollie Parker, LSU/10-26/20:48.2
Hannah Bourque, LSU/10-26/21:02.6
Alicia Stamey, LSU/10-26/21:12.6
Arina Kleschukova, UNO/11-9/21:24.1
Ersula Farrow, LSU/10-13/21:41.4
Cross Country Special Honors
Men
Runner of the Year: Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane – Sr., Sotik, Republic of Kenya
Freshman of the Year: Evans Kipchumba, Tulane – Fr., Eldoret, Kenya
Coach of the Year: Kent Falting, Bossier Parish CC
Women
Runner, Newcomer of the Year: Arina Kleschukova, UNO – So., Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Freshman of the Year: Julia Palin, LSU – Fr., Norton, Massachusetts
Coach of the Year: Yhann Plummer, Xavier