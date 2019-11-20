Hammond hasn’t seen a football game of this magnitude in five years. Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo wants his players to keep their blinders on, though.
Nicholls State invades Strawberry Stadium for a prime-time, winner-take-all match with the Lions to settle the River Bell Trophy winner — and the Southland Conference championship to boot — at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Lions (7-3, 6-2 Southland) are looking for their first conference title since 2014, and they have to go through the reigning champion Colonels (7-4, 6-2) to get there.
“There’s not much motivation involved,” said Scelfo, whose team is on a four-game winning streak. “We know what’s at stake and what we need to do to get it accomplished.
“It’s going to be a slugfest, a physical game between two teams that know what’s at stake — but more than that, they love playing the game. Coach (Tim) Rebowe has done fantastic job building the program, getting them in position for the conference championship and playoffs every year. They’re not a one-hit wonder.”
No. 23 Nicholls has won three straight and is aiming for its third consecutive trip to the FCS playoffs against the Lions, ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 22 by STATS.
“There’s a lot of buzz on campus, but the team, we’re doing what we do every week,” quarterback Chason Virgil said. “We’re not going to feed into the hype. The fans can do the hype; it’s for them. We’ve got to keep our heads down and play.”
The Lions have come on strong with a defense playing better to match an offense ranked first in the league in total offense (474.2 yards per game) and second in scoring offense (37.6 points per game). During the past four games, SLU has risen to second in scoring defense (23.7) and total defense (381.7).
The Lions’ past four opponents averaged 14.2 points per game, and the streak includes a 34-0 shutout victory at Central Arkansas, which is tied with Nicholls and SLU for first. UCA can earn a share of the title with Thursday’s winner if UCA defeats Incarnate Word on Friday.
The Lions offense is led by Virgil, backup quarterback Cole Kelley and a host of skill players. SLU has three players with at least 246 yards rushing and five receivers with 37 catches or more. Wideouts CJ Turner and Austin Mitchell have combined for 90 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs. Running back Devonte Williams is the second-leading receiver with 47, and the leading rusher with 412 yards and six TDs.
The SLU defense had six interceptions and 10 sacks last week but has an enormous challenge in returning SLC Player of the Year Chase Fourcade at quarterback. He’s fourth in the league in total offense with 566 yards rushing and 2,498 passing while accounting for 23 touchdowns.
“His numbers are fantastic,” Scelfo said. “He’s running, throwing, directing ... he’s a true leader in every sense of the word. He’s what you want at quarterback.
“He’s gotten a lot better since last year. You can see the team play like him: Fiery, aggressive, runs around with a lot of energy.”
Nicholls running back Julien Gums is the Southland’s second-leading rusher with 850 yards and 15 touchdowns.
On defense, the Colonels are anchored by all-conference lineman Sully Laiche, who is second in the Southland with 18½ tackles for loss.
“He’s probably the best defensive lineman in our conference and maybe the FCS,” Scelfo said. “He’s explosive, powerful, change of direction. You always have to know where he is to turn the protection to him or run away from him, or maybe run right at him with combo blocks. He’s a special player.”