When your football team is undefeated, ranked No. 1 in the country and defeating the opposition by an average of 41.2 points per game, a coach has to find something to gripe about, right?
Enter Alabama's Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide's student section was noticeably thin for the team's 11 a.m. kickoff last week against UL-Lafayette, a game in which Alabama was favored by nearly 50 points.
Laser-focused Saban noticed, and on Wednesday he spoke up about it.
This is what Nick Saban was talking about pic.twitter.com/T0KQQa7H6b— Tommy Deas (@tommydeas) October 3, 2018
"I can honestly say I was a little disappointed there weren't more students at the last game," Saban said, adding that he doesn't think students "are entitled to anything either."
"And me, personally, I think it should be first-come, first-served, and if they don't want to come to the games they don't have to come. But I'm sure there's enough people around here who'd like to come to the games, and we'd like for them to come too because they support the players," he said.
The six-time national championship-winning coach went on to point out that even something as simple as cheering during player introductions has dropped off.
"To see the student section not half-full, I've never seen that since I've been here before," Saban said.
Dwindling attendance at college football stadiums across the country has been a major topic for the past couple of years.
The ability for fans to stay home and watch games on big-screen TVs and not have to wait in line to use the bathroom or pay high prices for concessions is perhaps keeping people home now more than ever. Not to mention that it's difficult to use smartphones at stadiums because of overloaded wireless communication systems.
To combat attendance issues, stadiums across the country, including LSU, have taken steps to recapture fans' attention. The school has upgraded concession areas and bathrooms and added a new area called "The Chute" where fans can drink alcohol inside the stadium.
Even with those enhancements, Tiger Stadium's student section -- and other chunks of the stadium -- have been sparse, especially after LSU built halftime leads against teams like Southeastern, Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss.
Of course, fans would likely say they don't want to pay to sit in this September heat to watch their favorite team beat up on an inferior opponent. Alabama led the Ragin' Cajuns, 28-0, with about two-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter last weekend.
Alabama plays at Arkansas this weekend then returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium to host Missouri. LSU plays at Florida then comes home to fans top-5 Georgia next week in what could be the biggest game in Tiger Stadium in years.