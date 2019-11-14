Southeastern Louisiana’s secret weapon is not so much a secret anymore.
Quarterback Cole Kelley started the season as a part-time player but is paying full-time dividends for the surging Lions, who are taking aim at a Southland Conference title.
The next step for SLU, which is in a four-way tie for first with Nicholls State, Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State, is a road trip to Abilene Christian for a 3 p.m. game Saturday. The Lions have won three consecutive games.
Kelley, who is 6-foot-7 and 246 pounds, presents a dilemma for all Lions opponents. He started the season as a situational player in short-yardage and goal-line downs. But last week he had a breakout game as the Lions scored a 34-0 upset victory at No. 6 Central Arkansas.
Kelley, a redshirt junior transfer from Lafayette, came off the bench to complete 20 of 24 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown and also tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns. Kelley earned Player of the Week honors nationally from STATS FCS and also from the SLC.
Sharing time with starter Chason Virgil, Kelley has upped his season passing totals to 50 completions in 62 attempts for 649 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 144 yards and eight TDs. His efficiency rating of 213.3 puts him first in the SLC. Combined with Virgil, who is third in efficiency, the Lions are first in team efficiency at 157.2.
Kelley, who transferred to SLU from Arkansas during the summer, said an incremental progression has allowed him to take on a bigger role in the offense each week.
“Mentally, I have a pretty good grasp of the offense,” Kelley said. “It’s the third offense I’ve been in in college. Coach (offensive coordinator Greg) Stevens does a good job of teaching it to us. I’ve refreshed my memory and picked up where I left off. It took me a couple of weeks to get back physically.
“It’s coming at the right time. I’m getting more comfortable on the field, and I’ve dropped a lot of weight. I’m moving better and it helps my throwing and moving my feet, too. The whole team is getting better — our defense, offense and special teams.”
Kelley said he is at his lowest weight since his junior year at Teurlings Catholic. He was 275 at Arkansas last year and 287 when he arrived at Southeastern after taking the summer off to “deal with some things” at home.
“I ate fast food over there, a lot of junk,” he said. “You have to work out hard to play college football. I eat a lot of grilled chicken, salads and fruit now and try to stay away from fried foods. It’s very hard to stay away from that kind of food, especially at home.”
SLU coach Frank Scelfo said Kelley’s unique abilities persuaded the offensive staff to devise a limited package for Kelley, who arrived at SLU in time for fall camp.
“He wasn’t here this summer, so he started camp slow,” Scelfo said. “It’s grown as his knowledge has grown. He’s got a specific skill set; he’s big. Because of that there are things we wanted to do in short yardage and goal line. Now that’s expanded because he’s much more comfortable with the offense, and we can do more.”
Kelley declined to specify his reasons for leaving Arkansas, which fired coach Chad Morris on Sunday. Kelley said he had no hard feelings and that he hurt for the team, which was 2-8 under Morris after a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Sharing time with the returning starter, Virgil, has not been an issue either. Kelley said he’s only interested in getting a conference championship.
“Our team is better for it; we’re closer,” Kelley said. “Chason was in a battle at Fresno, and I was in a battle at Arkansas. We’re not strangers to this. He’s a senior and I’m a redshirt junior. All we’re trying to do is get a ring.
“We never say anything about playing time. The rest of the team sees that from the quarterbacks, and they have no reason to complain if we’re not.”