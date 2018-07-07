Pitching and defense have been two areas where Gauthier Amedee has excelled this summer.
Those two facets, along with aggressive base running, played key roles in the Wombats’ opening victory of the American Legion Baseball State tournament on Saturday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Starter Dwain Guice and reliever Austin Bankert collaborated on a four-hitter while center fielder Zane Zeppuhar, first baseman Jack Merrifield and left fielder Jordan Badame drove in runs in a 4-1 victory against Refuel in the Wombats’ tournament opener.
East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee (28-2), which had an opening-day bye Friday, won its sixth straight outing and 25th in 26 games to advance into Sunday’s winners bracket against Jesuit-based Retif Oil (16-3-1) in the second game of a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Shaw-based Refuel (11-4) had a five-game winning streak broken in falling to 1-1 in the tournament and into Sunday’s losers bracket. The Second District East champions play in the second game of a 9 a.m. doubleheader against the St. Landry Indians, who beat the Noranda Bulldogs 17-1.
“There are two things we know are going to show up each day and that’s our pitching and defense,’’ Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet said. “One feeds off of the other.’’
The Southeast Division champion Wombats feasted behind both, starting with the pitching of Guice and Bankert and an error-free defense that featured a magnificent play by center fielder Mason Zeringue in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Zeringue fired a strike from straight away center to throw out a Refuel base runner at home plate attempting to score from second base on a single with what would have been the game’s first run.
The Wombats then scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning with aggressive base running by leadoff hitter Brayden Caskey accounting for the second and decisive run. Caskey scored from second base and Preston Thrash from third on a Zeppuhar grounder when Refuel attempted an unsuccessful double-play attempt.
Merrifield then singled sharply to center field for the third run, and Badame later followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Guice and Bankert all the support they would need.
“Brayden is our leadoff man, and he’s the spark plug,’’ Luquet said. “He was running hard through (the play). It’s easier to let him run than it is to stop him because he isn’t going to stop.’’
Bankert (4-1) earned the victory after allowing four hits and one run in four innings. Bankert struck out three and walked four while surrendering a run in the seventh.
Guice exited after three no-hit innings as a precautionary measure because of a 57-minute weather delay caused by lightning strikes in the area around Kirsch-Rooney.
Zeringue and Reed Babin each went 2-for-3 to pace Gauthier Amedee’s seven-hit attack off three Refuel pitchers. Zeppuhar doubled in four at-bats and scored a run in addition to driving in the game’s first two runs on his groundout.
Luquet hopes Saturday’s challenge from Refuel eases some of the tension weighing on the Wombats, who entered as a tournament favorite to win their first state since 2013 following a semifinals exit last summer.
“Coming in 27-2, everybody thought we might have been invincible, and we’re not,’’ Luquet said. “And we are not, because this is kids' ball. So things can change. Kids can play really well and then play not so well.
“We spent the whole year talking about this weekend. So they probably were a little tight. But now you get one under your belt and you hope they come out (Sunday) and play relaxed.’’
“We’ve got a very good team and we’ve got to take care of business,’’ Zepphhar said. “We’ve got a good chance to win state and regional and advance to North Carolina (the American Legion World Series). We just can’t slack off against anybody.’’
BEST CHEVROLET 4, DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 2: Class 3A all-state right-hander Cory Cook struck out 10 and walked three while allowing just two hits and one run in 5⅓ innings to ignite De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet to victory in its tournament opener on Day 2 of the state tourney.
Cook additionally played a key role in Best’s offensive by teaming with Coedy Fonseca to deliver two-out, two-run singles in the first and fifth innings.
Right-hander Grant Goodbee completed Best’s tournament-opening victory by striking out two, walking two and allowing one hit and one unearned run in 1⅔ innings.
Best (6-7) advanced into Sunday’s winner bracket against the Southland Hogs (25-6) at 3:30 p.m. De La Salle-based Best is making its first state tournament appearance since 1968, according to tournament officials.
Rummel-based Deanie’s (9-7) dropped into the losers bracket after recording a 7-4 victory against Destrehan-based ES&H on Friday. Deanie’s has drawn its third consecutive 9 a.m. outing with a Sunday elimination game pairing against Destrehan-based ES&H, a 3-2 winner against the Crowley Millers.
ES&H 3, CROWLEY MILLERS 2: ES&H scored two unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a Crowley error, and reliever Joshua MacCord recorded the final two outs by working out of a bases-loaded jam on a ground out to allow the Destrehan-based team to escape elimination in a losers bracket game.
ES&H (12-10) improved to 1-1 and faces Rummel-based Deanie’s Seafood at 9 a.m. Sunday in a rematch of each team’s tournament opener.
Third baseman Avery Schexnaydre had two RBIs and left fielder Joshua Vicknair the third to give ES&H starter Timothy Thomas the victory. Thomas struck out four, walked two and allowed two hits and two runs (one unearned) while working 6⅓ innings.
Crowley (9-4), a 13-3 loser to Retif Oil on Friday, exited the tournament at 0-2 despite getting two runs in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Third baseman Austin Manuel had a RBI-double for the first run and then scored an unearned run on an infield error.