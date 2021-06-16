Editor's note: This is the third in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.

Throughout his illustrious career, fans across the world adored "Sweet" Lou Dunbar's on-court comedy routines and shared his love of the game. Now he is passing that love and considerable knowledge on to a new generation of Globetrotters as a coach.

Some 50 years ago, Louis Dunbar was the "Magic Man" of Louisiana basketball.

He was an Earvin Johnson-type player — the big (6-foot-9) point guard who could play forward or even center when needed — years before we heard of “Magic.”

He could leap, shoot from distance, dunk easily and score inside, and he was a willing ballhandler and passer.

Dunbar was a high school superstar, the state's best player and top college recruit in his senior year at Webster High in Minden and was an All-American at the University of Houston — while playing for two legendary coaches: Webster’s Ozias Johnson and Houston’s Guy Lewis.

Dunbar's professional career had a surprising twist, but it has lasted more than 40 years.

He never played in the NBA, as many envisioned he would, but he became a 27-season star for the world's most famous basketball team.

One of the most revered players in Globetrotter history, "Sweet Lou" has traveled three times around the world, playing in front of more than 10 million people on six continents.

As a result of his hard work as a player and showman, Dunbar will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches on June 24-26 during the 2020 induction celebration that was postponed last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s home,” Dunbar said. “My family, my oldest friends, they’re in and around Minden. So this is a very special honor to share with them.”

Dunbar is still with the universally-beloved Globetrotters in the entertainment/basketball business, serving for the past dozen years as a coach and director of player personnel.

A few pounds heavier than the graceful, lithe young man he was once, he's still dancing on the sidelines and making scenes with officials and players.

He has interacted with fans of all types — royalty, presidents, prime ministers, and, in Rome, he stood alongside Pope John Paul II when the team named him an honorary Globetrotter on Nov. 29, 2000.

For two decades, "Sweet Lou" played the showman, the "clown prince," the garrulous, loud, joking center of attention, ballhandler extraordinaire and chief protagonist of 'Trotters mischief.

It was the position made most famous by Goose Tatum and by Dunbar's mentor and role model, Meadowlark Lemon.

If you've seen him in person or on video or film, you know Sweet Lou's laugh and sense of fun were as big as his on-court ability.

Add in an enormous hairdo in his college years and beyond — "the biggest 'fro in all of creation," he said years later — and he was at least a 7-footer.

What also stood out was that he was engaging, charismatic and talented.

In 2007, "Sweet Lou" was honored as a Globetrotters' Legend at Houston's Toyota Center. In 2008, he was inducted into the University of Houston Hall of Honor.

On Feb. 15, his Globetrotters No. 41 jersey was retired in a ceremony at UH's home basketball arena.

The honors are tied to Houston because that is the longtime home for him and his family.

Freshmen were not eligible for NCAA Division I varsity play in Dunbar's first year. He set the UH freshman team record with 27.5 points a game.

In three varsity seasons (wearing jersey No. 22 in white, No. 23 in red), he averaged 20-plus a year — 20.9, 21.7, 24.3 — and totaled 1,765 points for a 22.3 average.

He was often the point guard/forward on offense and was the point man in Houston's 1-3-1 zone defense.

"He's absolutely the greatest kid," Lewis said in 1973. "He keeps our team loose. I'm sure he's the most popular guy on our team. He's one of the great guys to coach I've had and not just because of his ability."

While Dunbar never played in the NBA despite being a fourth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers (he said he wasn’t offered a solid contract), he played two seasons in Europe before joining the Globetrotters.

In doing so, he found his calling by entertaining millions of fans for decades.

"It was probably meant for me," he said in a 1992 story of his role with the ’Trotters. “Performing has always come natural.

"I just want people to remember that when they came to see Lou Dunbar play the game, they left there with a smile on their face."