Former LSU and NFL wide receiver Early Doucet has been accused of attacking his wife for the second time in two years, according to a report from TMZ.
Doucet was ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards from his wife and her two children after the incident, the report said. TMZ also obtained images of injuries to the woman, as well as a hole in the wall of the home allegedly caused by Doucet.
The court documents were filed in Louisiana, though the location of the incident was not specified.
Doucet was also accused of attacking the same women, then his girlfriend, in 2017.
The wide receiver was a key contributor during his time in Baton Rouge, catching a touchdown in LSU's 2007 national title win over Ohio State. He was selected in the third round of the following draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Doucet played in 54 games over his five seasons in Arizona, catching 139 passes for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns.
