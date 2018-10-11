NICHOLLS STATE AT ABILENE CHRISTIAN
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
RECORDS: No. 11 Nicholls 4-2, 3-1 Southland; Abilene Christian 2-4, 1-3
STREAMING: ESPN3
SERIES: Nicholls leads 1-0
BRIEFLY: Winners of three straight after opening league play with a loss at McNeese, the Colonels will try to keep things going on the road against an Abilene Christian team which played McNeese close last week, losing 24-21. It was the third straight loss for the Wildcats. Abilene QB Luke Anthony attempted 61 passes against McNeese, completing 43 for 314 yards and two TDs. The Colonels defense has 21 sacks through six games, ranking ninth in the FCS with 3.5 per game.
HOUSTON BAPTIST AT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
WHEN: 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Houston Baptist 1-4, 0-3 Southland; SLU 2-4, 2-2
STREAMING: Southeastern Channel
SERIES: SLU leads 4-0.
BRIEFLY: The Lions are trying to bounce back from last week’s 52-34 loss at Incarnate Word with a homecoming game against a foe they’re perfect against since the Huskies started their football program. The 621 yards SLU allowed were the most they've given up since restarting the program in 2003, and that was with a season-high five sacks, two of them by senior DE Sean Clavelle. Houston Baptist has lost four straight and has given up 129 points in its past two games. HBU sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe is dangerous though. He threw for 345 yards and four TDs in last week’s 66-35 loss to Central Arkansas.
NEW MEXICO STATE AT UL-LAFAYETTE
WHEN: 4 p.m.
STREAMING: ESPN+
RECORDS: New Mexico State 2-4; UL-Lafayette 2-3.
SERIES: UL-Lafayette leads 8-5
BRIEFLY: If the Cajuns want to be bowl-eligible, their final nonconference game, against a foe which was in the Sun Belt for the past four years before losing its football-only membership this season would rank as must-win situation. Running like they did in last week’s 42-27 victory at Texas State would help. Elijah Mitchell had 191 yards and three TDs en route to being named SBC Offensive Player of the Week while teammate Trey Ragas added 101. New Mexico State is coming off a 49-41 victory against Liberty, which because of the two schools’ independent status, going to play the Aggies again on Nov. 24.
SOUTHERN AT PRAIRIE VIEW
WHEN: 5 p.m.
RECORDS: Southern 2-3, 1-1 SWAC; Prairie View 3-3, 2-0
STREAMING: ESPN3
SERIES: n/a
BRIEFLY: The Jaguars had a week off to regroup after a dismal showing in a 20-3 loss to Alcorn State in which they gained only 139 yards. Southern coach Dawson Odoms has said he would give his backup quarterbacks playing time behind struggling starter John Lampley. Prairie View is also coming off an open date, but that followed a big victory against Grambling. Winning this one would pretty much wrap up the SWAC Western Division title for the Panthers. Oddly enough, this is the home opener for Prairie View, which has played its first six games in six different cities.
UL-MONROE AT COASTAL CAROLINA
WHEN: 5 p.m.
RECORDS: ULM 2-4, 0-2 Sun Belt; Coastal Carolina 3-2, 1-1
STREAMING: ESPN+
SERIES: UL-Monroe leads 1-0
BRIEFLY: Did anybody get the number of that bus? The War Hawks gave up 826 yards, 536 of them in the first half in their 70-21 beatdown last week at Ole Miss. It was ULM’s fourth straight loss after a 2-0 start. The only bright spot came on Marcus Green’s 71-yard punt return for a touchdown, but that came only after Ole Miss had driven for touchdowns on its first nine possessions. Green, who had 198 total yards (60 receiving and 67 on kickoff returns), was named the SBC’s special teams Player of the Week. Coastal had won three straight before last week’s 45-21 loss at Troy.
GRAMBLING AT TEXAS SOUTHERN
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Grambling 2-3, 1-1 SWAC; Texas Southern 1-4, 0-2
STREAMING: gsutigers.com
SERIES: Grambling leads 44-18-3
BRIEFLY: The Tigers bounced back in a big way from the loss to Prairie View which snapped their conference winning streak at 26 games with a 62-7 romp over NAIA foe Oklahoma Panhandle. They now look in strong position to start a new streak against a Texas Southern team which has lost four straight, most recently 42-21 to Alabama A&M.
LOUISIANA TECH AT UTSA
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Louisiana Tech 3-2, 1-1 CUSA; UTSA 3-3, 2-0
STREAMING: ESPN+
SERIES: Tech leads 5-1.
BRIEFLY: After a stunning 28-7 home loss to UAB, the Bulldogs are looking to stay in the CUSA Western Division race against a UTSA team which opened with losses against Power 5 foes Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State but has rebounded with victories against Texas State, UTEP and Rice (combined record, 2-15). The Roadrunners have been stout on defense in that run, holding all three foes to less than 300 yards. UTSA is also second in CUSA in turnovers created and turnover margin. If Tech can get close, though, the Bulldogs are golden. They’re 18-18 in the red zone with 12 TDs and six field goals.
SAM HOUSTON STATE AT NORTHWESTERN STATE
WHEN: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: No. 14 Sam Houston 3-2, 2-1 Southland; Northwestern State 2-3, 1-2
TV: CST
SERIES: Tied 20-20.
BRIEFLY: The Demons have scored on their first possession against all four of their FCS opponents this year, and they can use another fast start against the Bearkats. After losing two of its first three games, Sam Houston has come back strong, defeating defending SLC champion Central Arkansas in overtime 34-31 and last week scoring 47 unanswered points in a 54-21 victory against archrival Stephen F. Austin. It will also help if Northwestern can win the turnover battle — the Demons rank No. 8 in the FCS at plus-seven. They also had two blocked field goals last week against Nicholls, which would also help.