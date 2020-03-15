The NCAA won't be hosting any March Madness this season amid the Coronavirus crisis.

In fact, no "official" bracket will ever see the light of day. But that won't stop you from having your say on who you think the winner of the 2020 edition of the NCAA Tournament would be.

The Advocate will be collecting responses for each round of the NCAA Tournament, based off a bracket compiled by The Advocate sports writer Sheldon Mickles. We'll collect data from your answer and use that to create a reader bracket, moving on the winners of each round and then asking for a new round of votes.

We'll stack those up against staff brackets to see how they compare.

This round: The First Four.

Scroll below for the matchups and some quick details on each of the teams involved, the winner of each moving into the main bracket field for a Round of 64 matchup.

N.C. STATE vs. CINCINNATI

ABOUT N.C. STATE

SEED : 11

: 11 RECORD : 20-12; ACC, 10-10 (6th)

: 20-12; ACC, 10-10 (6th) NET RANKING : 53

: 53 NICKNAME : Wolfpack

: Wolfpack BEST WIN : NC State 88, Duke 66

: NC State 88, Duke 66 LEADING SCORER : CJ Bryce, 13.3 ppg

: CJ Bryce, 13.3 ppg COACH : Kevin Keatts

: Kevin Keatts NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances; 37-25 record; 3 Final Four appearances; 2 championships

ABOUT CINCINNATI

SEED : 11

: 11 RECORD : 20-10; AAC, 13-5 (3rd)

: 20-10; AAC, 13-5 (3rd) NET RANKING : 51

: 51 NICKNAME : Bearcats

: Bearcats BEST WIN : Cincinnati 64, Houston 62

: Cincinnati 64, Houston 62 LEADING SCORER : Jarron Cumberland, 15.5 ppg

: Jarron Cumberland, 15.5 ppg COACH : John Brannen

: John Brannen NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 31 appearances; 45-30 record; 6 Final Four Appearances; 2 championships

ROBERT MORRIS vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY

ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS

SEED : 16

: 16 RECORD : 20-14; NEC, 13-5 (3rd; tournament champions)

: 20-14; NEC, 13-5 (3rd; tournament champions) NET RANKING : 203

: 203 NICKNAME : Colonials

: Colonials BEST WIN : Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (PA) 67 (NEC Championship)

: Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (PA) 67 (NEC Championship) LEADING SCORER : Josh Williams, 13.6 ppg

: Josh Williams, 13.6 ppg COACH : Andrew Toole

: Andrew Toole NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 8 appearances; 2-8 record

ABOUT BOSTON UNIVERSITY

SEED : 16

: 16 RECORD : 21-13, Patriot League, 12-6 (2nd; tournament champions)

: 21-13, Patriot League, 12-6 (2nd; tournament champions) NET RANKING : 160

: 160 NICKNAME : Terriers

: Terriers BEST WIN : Boston University 64, Colgate 61 (Patriot League Championship)

: Boston University 64, Colgate 61 (Patriot League Championship) LEADING SCORER : Max Mahoney, 15.5 ppg

: Max Mahoney, 15.5 ppg COACH : Joe Jones

: Joe Jones NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 7 appearances; 2-7 record

N.C. CENTRAL vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

ABOUT N.C. CENTRAL

SEED : 16

: 16 RECORD : 18-13, MEAC, 13-3 (1st, presumptive tournament champions)

: 18-13, MEAC, 13-3 (1st, presumptive tournament champions) NET RANKING : 256

: 256 MASCOT : Eagles

: Eagles BEST WIN : N.C. Central 71, Boston College 68

: N.C. Central 71, Boston College 68 LEADING SCORER : Jibri Blount, 19.1 ppg

: Jibri Blount, 19.1 ppg COACH : LeVelle Moton

: LeVelle Moton NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 0-2 record

ABOUT PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

SEED : 16

: 16 RECORD : 19-13, SWAC 14-4 (presumptive tournament champions)

: 19-13, SWAC 14-4 (presumptive tournament champions) NET RANKING : 201

: 201 MASCOT : Panthers

: Panthers BEST WIN : Prairie View 64, Southern 54

: Prairie View 64, Southern 54 LEADING SCORER : Devonte Patterson, 15.8 ppg

: Devonte Patterson, 15.8 ppg COACH : Byron Smith

: Byron Smith NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 1 appearances; 0-1 record

INDIANA vs. ARIZONA STATE

ABOUT INDIANA

SEED : 12

: 12 RECORD : 20-12, Big Ten, 9-11 (10th)

: 20-12, Big Ten, 9-11 (10th) NET RANKING : 56

: 56 NICKNAME : Hoosiers

: Hoosiers BEST WIN : Indiana 67, Michigan State 63

: Indiana 67, Michigan State 63 LEADING SCORER : Trayce Jackson-Davis, 13.5 ppg

: Trayce Jackson-Davis, 13.5 ppg COACH : Archie Miller

: Archie Miller NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 39 appearances; 66-34 record; 8 Final Four Appearances; 5 championships

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE