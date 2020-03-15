The NCAA won't be hosting any March Madness this season amid the Coronavirus crisis.
In fact, no "official" bracket will ever see the light of day. But that won't stop you from having your say on who you think the winner of the 2020 edition of the NCAA Tournament would be.
The Advocate will be collecting responses for each round of the NCAA Tournament, based off a bracket compiled by The Advocate sports writer Sheldon Mickles. We'll collect data from your answer and use that to create a reader bracket, moving on the winners of each round and then asking for a new round of votes.
We'll stack those up against staff brackets to see how they compare.
Can't see The Advocate bracket above? Click here.
This round: The First Four.
Scroll below for the matchups and some quick details on each of the teams involved, the winner of each moving into the main bracket field for a Round of 64 matchup.
N.C. STATE vs. CINCINNATI
ABOUT N.C. STATE
- SEED: 11
- RECORD: 20-12; ACC, 10-10 (6th)
- NET RANKING: 53
- NICKNAME: Wolfpack
- BEST WIN: NC State 88, Duke 66
- LEADING SCORER: CJ Bryce, 13.3 ppg
- COACH: Kevin Keatts
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances; 37-25 record; 3 Final Four appearances; 2 championships
ABOUT CINCINNATI
- SEED: 11
- RECORD: 20-10; AAC, 13-5 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 51
- NICKNAME: Bearcats
- BEST WIN: Cincinnati 64, Houston 62
- LEADING SCORER: Jarron Cumberland, 15.5 ppg
- COACH: John Brannen
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 31 appearances; 45-30 record; 6 Final Four Appearances; 2 championships
N.C. State (12) vs. Cincinnati (12)
ROBERT MORRIS vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY
ABOUT ROBERT MORRIS
- SEED: 16
- RECORD: 20-14; NEC, 13-5 (3rd; tournament champions)
- NET RANKING: 203
- NICKNAME: Colonials
- BEST WIN: Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (PA) 67 (NEC Championship)
- LEADING SCORER: Josh Williams, 13.6 ppg
- COACH: Andrew Toole
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 8 appearances; 2-8 record
ABOUT BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- SEED: 16
- RECORD: 21-13, Patriot League, 12-6 (2nd; tournament champions)
- NET RANKING: 160
- NICKNAME: Terriers
- BEST WIN: Boston University 64, Colgate 61 (Patriot League Championship)
- LEADING SCORER: Max Mahoney, 15.5 ppg
- COACH: Joe Jones
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 7 appearances; 2-7 record
Robert Morris (16) vs. Boston University (16)
N.C. CENTRAL vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
ABOUT N.C. CENTRAL
- SEED: 16
- RECORD: 18-13, MEAC, 13-3 (1st, presumptive tournament champions)
- NET RANKING: 256
- MASCOT: Eagles
- BEST WIN: N.C. Central 71, Boston College 68
- LEADING SCORER: Jibri Blount, 19.1 ppg
- COACH: LeVelle Moton
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 0-2 record
ABOUT PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
- SEED: 16
- RECORD: 19-13, SWAC 14-4 (presumptive tournament champions)
- NET RANKING: 201
- MASCOT: Panthers
- BEST WIN: Prairie View 64, Southern 54
- LEADING SCORER: Devonte Patterson, 15.8 ppg
- COACH: Byron Smith
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 1 appearances; 0-1 record
N.C. Central (16) vs. Prairie View (16)
INDIANA vs. ARIZONA STATE
ABOUT INDIANA
- SEED: 12
- RECORD: 20-12, Big Ten, 9-11 (10th)
- NET RANKING: 56
- NICKNAME: Hoosiers
- BEST WIN: Indiana 67, Michigan State 63
- LEADING SCORER: Trayce Jackson-Davis, 13.5 ppg
- COACH: Archie Miller
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 39 appearances; 66-34 record; 8 Final Four Appearances; 5 championships
ABOUT ARIZONA STATE
- SEED: 12
- RECORD: 20-11, Pac-12, 11-7 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 54
- NICKNAME: Sun Devils
- BEST WIN: Arizona State 77, Oregon 72
- LEADING SCORER: Remy Martin, 19.1 ppg
- COACH: Bobby Hurley
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 14 appearances; 13-15 record