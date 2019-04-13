AUGUSTA, Ga. — Not even the folks who run the Masters tournament can control the weather. As a result, they have resorted to drastic measures to get Sunday’s final round in as planned.
Tee times Sunday will be moved up about 90 minutes, starting at 6:30 a.m. CDT with threesomes going off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.
The leaders will tee off about 8:20 a.m. CDT.
CBS will still broadcast the final round live, starting at 8 a.m. CDT.
Severe weather has been forecast to move into the Augusta area Sunday afternoon for several days, prompting the unprecedented move. The Masters has never before had players go off both tees in the final round, and had not done so at all since the third round in 2005.
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Augusta National Golf Club and Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in a written statement released Saturday afternoon by the club. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
The threat of bad weather Sunday afternoon raised the prospect of the first Monday Masters finish since 1983, something Masters officials will now hope to avoid.