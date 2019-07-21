The last time John Humphries had won a golf tournament he had recently finished up his senior season at LSU, a year in which he earned all-SEC and all-America honors. The year was 2003 and the tournament was the Louisiana Amateur Championship.
On Sunday, Humphries turned back the clock when he shot 1-under par 71 to win the 100th Louisiana Amateur Championship at Baton Rouge Country Club.
Humphries, who makes his home in Woodworth just outside of Alexandria, finished the four-day tournament with a total of 8-under 280. In doing so, he held off a pair of golfers playing alongside him in the final group.
Former Barbe High golfer Gage Primeaux of Lake Charles was second at 282, while Nicholas Arcement, a senior at E.D. White high school who has committed to play for LSU, finished third at 286.
Brandt Garon, Carter Toms and Jonathan Bale tied for fourth at 287, and were the only other golfers to finish the tournament under par.
The golfers also had to survive a rain delay late in Sunday’s round. After playing in a light rain for nearly an hour, the course was cleared for 2 hours, 22 minutes under the threat of a lightning strike. Humphries had just tapped in for birdie on the 11th green to reach 9-under when the horn sounded.
When play resumed, Humprhies had a three-shot lead over Primeaux. He played the last seven holes in 1-over par to secure the title.
“I hit it perfect on the last five holes,” said Humphries, who found his putting stroke early in the day, but faltered after the weather delay.
“I hit every shot just like I wanted to, but I just didn’t make any putts. That’s part of the game. If you’re hitting it great sometimes you don’t have to make them all.”
Humprhries final round featured three birdies and two bogeys. He took advantage of a three-stroke lead over Primeaux when he reached the par-5 18th. Humphries used an iron off the tee, and played to the middle of the green after laying up in the fairway.
Primeaux’ 40-foot eagle putt finished inches from the cup while Humphries two-putted for a title-clinching par.
Humphries called the win a special one, particularly since it came at a storied course that he hadn’t played during his days as an LSU golfer.
“Its a special course,” Humprhies said. “It didn’t take long for me to learn it. I felt pretty good after Wednesday — I was hitting it good, I saw all the places you needed to be. I thought it set up well for my iron game so I was comfortable the whole time.”
Primeaux began his round with two bogeys, but made birdie on four of the next 10 holes to reach 7-under. He dropped a shot with a three-putt bogey at 14, and missed a 12-foot birdie putt on 16.
“I got off to a rough start but then I got back in it,” Primeaux said. “I missed some putts that could have put some pressure on (Humphries), but he’s a solid player. You have to give him credit.”