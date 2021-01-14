Jordy Culotta, the co-host of 104.5 FM ESPN Baton Rouge's morning drive show "Off The Bench," announced Thursday that he's no longer with Guaranty Media, the radio station's parent company.
"I will miss waking up every morning with Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Alexandria sports fans but look forward what is next," Culotta wrote in a Facebook post. "I’m grateful to everyone who has listened, supported, and helped along the way. I will always recall my time at Guaranty with a smile and will forever cherish the relationships. New chapter starts now."
T-Bob Hebert, a former LSU football player who joined Culotta on the show in 2017, described the news as "brutal."
"I’ve been trying to figure out what to say all day and I don’t know where to start," Hebert said.
Absolutely brutal news today with my friend and co-host @JordyCulotta I’ve been trying to figure out what to say all day and I don’t know where to startIm just thankful that Jordy brought me into the show 4 years ago and I will always love him and what we built together— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) January 14, 2021
Rivers Hughey, a former show producer, praised Culotta, saying his passion created "real and relevant conversations in the sports world."
Culotta didn't disclose the reason for the split, and it's unclear if his position on the show will be filled.
"Off The Bench" airs from 7-10 a.m. weekdays KNNX-FM 104.5 in Baton Rouge, KLRZ-FM 100.3 FM in New Orleans and KDBS 1410 AM in Alexandria.
Besides the ESPN affiliate, Guaranty Media, a locally owned company, operates several radio station in Baton Rouge, including Eagle 98.1, 100.7 The Tiger and Talk 107.3.