The LaRoccas Buying team made up of bowlers from Baton Rouge and Shreveport captured both the scratch and handicap team honors in the recently concluded Louisiana USBC Open Championships in Shreveport-Bossier City.
Gregory Snee (729), Greg Snee (669) and Tyler Wright (771) of Baton Rouge and Chris Barnes (664) of Shreveport combined for a winning score of 2,846 handicap, 50 pins to the good, and 2,833 in the scratch division. That was over 200 pins better than the second-place scratch team, Geaux Tigers No. 11 from Baton Rouge. The Geaux Tigers No. 10 team was the next Baton Rouge team in handicap in sixth place.
The top area team in handicap doubles team was Frank Scalise and Andre Porter in fifth at 1,448. Joseph Benoit and Ned Brown from Lafayette were two pins back in sixth place. Kenny Winstead and Sumner Taylor from Baton Rouge was 10th (1,438). Winstead and Taylor were second in scratch doubles with 1,438. Jason Giamanco and Alex Domingue of Baton Rouge was fifth at 1,361 with Terrance Williams, Sr. and Steven Burger was sixth at 1,352.
In handicap singles, Wayne Mannie of Lafayette was the top area finisher with 794 (732 scratch), with Jermaine Prade of Lafayette seventh at 776 (706 scratch). Kelvin Smith of Lafayette was ninth at 768. Troy Cedotal of Baton Rouge was second in scratch at 734 with Williams of New Orleans third at 722 and Michael Baham with 718 from Baton Rouge in fourth.
In the all-events, Cedotal won the prestigious scratch title with a 2,186, 60 pins ahead of Gregory Snee at 2,126. Cedotal averaged 242.89 for nine games while Snee averaged 236.22. Taylor of Baton Rouge was seventh at 2,064 with Williams of NOLA eighth at 2,050.
In the nine-games plus handicap, the top area spot belonged to Cedotal in eighth with the same 2,186 total as the only area bowler to make the top 10 in that category.
This was the state open championship No. 75 contested in Northwest Louisiana. The complete standings can be found on the Louisiana USBC State Bowling Association page on Facebook.
Tournament of Champs
The league winners from this past season took part in the annual Tournament of Champions at Circle Bowl. The team from the NBA Circle team posted the best score of 3,522 to win the $700 top prize.
Second went to the Bowlers First Bowling League Sho Nuf team from All-Star Lanes ($550, 3,475) and the Hole in the Ball Pro Shop champs from the Circle Industrial league took third for $400 with 3,457.
Weekly All-Star events
There are three more weeks of Monday night bowling events at All-Star Lanes — No-Tap (6-8 p.m., July 15), Scotch Doubles (6-8 p.m., July 22) and No-Tap Eliminator (6 p.m., July 29).
Here are the winners in the first three weeks of Monday events: No Tap — Jacob Garretson won $155 in the handicap portion and $120 for taking first in scratch as well with a 1,163. Brinkley Robinson, Jr., was second (1,115) for $120 in the handicap and Randy Summers 1,110 was good for third in handicap and second in scratch. Dawn Amedee won the women’s division with 1,103.
In the Baker Doubles event, Josh and Mike Phillips took handicap first place for $350 with 1,537, while Chad Conard and Gregory Snee won the scratch event with 1,433 for $120.
The Fourth of July event which featured multiple formats over two days was won by Hugh Ramirez with 1,109 ($145). Matt Muzika was second at 1,100. Snee won the scratch for $100 with 1,047. Tiffany Blackwell won $80 in the women’s division with 1,049.
Spare notes
A number of youth bowlers from around the area will be heading to Detroit this week for the annual Junior Gold Championships that will take place in eight different bowling centers, including the famed Thunder Bowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan which you have seen many times on television used for pro events.
Next week will be a big week for the PBA as the PBA League will bowl live on FS1 on July 16, 17 and 18. And of course, it will be at raucous Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine. Rob Stone will be on recovery from his month in Paris at the World Cup so the very capable Dave Lamont will join Randy Pedersen and Kimberly Pressler for the call as Fox Sports first year of PBA coverage comes to a close. Yes, the league is a glorified exhibition but it’s a lot of fun to watch.
But there is more to the amazing week of bowling as the Barbasol Tour Finals on CBS Sports Network will be live on both July 20 (for four hours) and July 21 (for six hours). There’s the Fox effect turning a several week taped event into a two-day marathon of bowling. This should be great.
Be sure and check out the honor roll for the scores in the local area the last couple of weeks and we’ll be back with you to recap the pro events and more on July 23. Until then, good luck and good bowling.