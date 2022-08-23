Another Sue Braud BR Singles tournament has come and gone at All-Star Lanes and a very strong performance earned Corey Umbrello of Slidell the first prize of $1,830.50 from a total prize fund of just under $12,000.
Umbrello, who averaged 245 for the tournament, defeated Daniel Burzynski, 508-470, in the two-game final match after the field was set to the final 32 players for the bracket style finals.
Burzynski, won $915 for second place, averaging 231 for his 16 tournament games.
Umbrello beat Josh Phillips, 447-419, and Burzynski defeated Roderick Lathers, 488-374. The two Baton Rouge bowlers earned $384.41 for making the semifinals.
Two Baton Rouge bowlers — Juan Coston, Jr. and Chandler Delaune; and two Lafayette bowlers — Chandler Delaune and Hayden Lessard — advanced to the quarterfinal rounds for $256.27. Paul Brown, Ryan Dutsch, Gregory Snee and Brian Yoches from Baton Rouge finished in the final 16 for $146.44.
A total of 281 entries for this long-standing event that is close to 50 years old.
In the four events at All-Star Lanes, the entries have been 268, 290, 279, 281. Now that is down on average from events in the last non-pandemic years before Circle Bowl, but it is hard to put a finger on what is the difference that has kept this tournament from cracking the 300-entry mark in its four times at All-Star.
One thing that we were able to obtain is that 44 bowlers bowled in the event for the first time in August and besides Louisiana, bowlers from Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas took part. So that’s a good sign. People are still coming to the tournament from outside Louisiana. Now the total money may not be as big but a five-figure payout tournament in this day and age is nothing to sneeze at.
It’s tough for me to speak on what’s wrong, if anything, with this event these days because it’s not something I have bowled in lately because my schedule just doesn’t allow a full weekend if I would get lucky. Also, there are so many tournaments these days that one can bowl for a four-figure first-prize in a lot of places and not everyone is going to bowl as much as they used too.
Frankly, life is pretty busy for everyone these days, including people like Jeff and Donna Hall, who have been the servants of this tournament for so long, especially after the passing of longtime bowling figure and tournament namesake Sue Braud.
The next Sue Braud BR singles is set for December.
Capitol City Strikeout
It is hard to believe it was 2019 that we last spent Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend for this youth bowling event which will return on Sept. 3-4 at All-Star Lanes.
In 2019, after 95 bowlers took part, I declared in a post Labor Day column that this event was a Labor Day calendar top spot for state youth bowlers as some $5,000 was awarded in scholarship money.
Then the pandemic knocked out 2020 and continued concerns and the 2021 death of manager Mike LaCroix really made Labor Day 2021 not the best time to try for a resumption. But now, it is time and the tournament has, because of new rules since then, adapted new divisions, including a separate boys and girls U18 division.
There will also be the combined boys/girls U15 and boys/girls U12 divisions in which the European modified handicap of seven pins per game will be given to the girls. The best thing is that each division will bowl for a guaranteed $500 scholarship prize.
I love the different patterns the tournament uses in qualifying and the finals and its so interesting to watch the bowlers attack things the way they think it should be.
I don’t know if 95 entries are possible after three years away but I know some top young bowlers are going to walk away with some good scholarship money at All-Star. The entry blank is available on the tournament tab at the All-Star Lanes web page and the Louisiana Youth Bowling Facebook page.
Back with you with those tourney results on Sept. 6. Until then good luck and good bowling.