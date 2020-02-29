HAMMOND — Third-seeded Catholic High was a bit lucky to be trailing top-seeded St. Paul’s by a single goal at halftime of the Division I LHSAA boys soccer state championship match at Strawberry Stadium.
“You could tell in the first half that a lot of guys had a little bit of jitters and needed to settle in,” Bears senior defender Roberto Carreras said. “We started to play our game in the second half. We were able to get at them a little more, which is what helped us even the tables.
"Our boys gave it their all. I’m proud of every single one of them. I wouldn’t trade this group of guys for anyone in the world. I’m proud to call them my brothers.”
Catholic pressured the Wolves throughout the second half, but St. Paul’s was able to weather the storm for a 2-0 victory on Saturday.
“Catholic started off very strong in the second half,” said Wolves junior CJ Paretti, who scored in the 33rd minute. “I think we got a little too comfortable after we scored. We thought we had the game in the bag, which was just totally not true. They were a lot to handle, but we’ve been in those situations before. That made a difference. We’re not new to this, and it showed.”
The Wolves made their 10th straight state title match appearance. St. Paul’s has gone 7-3 during their current championship run. Outside of three one-goal losses to Jesuit, St. Paul’s has outscored its opponents 21-2 in seven state title victories, including a 5-1 win over Catholic in 2017.
The Wolves (26-0-0) started the first-half offensive barrage in the 10th minute when Catholic freshman keeper Rhett Debileux saved senior James Bradford’s shot. The offensive chances were just beginning.
Debileux made saves on shots by Ashton Mouton and Lucas Isolani over the next seven minutes.
St. Paul’s senior captain Michael Dufour, who named MVP and also scored in the 78th minute, sent a shot just wide of the far post in the 31st minute, but he assisted on Paretti’s goal two minutes later.
Dufour found Paretti cutting into the box, where Paretti beat the keeper far post to give the Wolves a lead they would not relinquish.
The Bears (14-4-2) made things interesting in the second half, especially in the 60th minute, when sophomore Buster Couhig was open in the box but sent his shot over the crossbar. Catholic continued to counterattack but never scored the equalizer despite causing St. Paul’s several tense moments defensively.
“In the second half, we started to play like ourselves, and we got some more chances by doing that,” Catholic senior Ben Katzenmeyer said. “It definitely stings to come this far and lose it here, but this season has been amazing. Just the group of guys, our coaches, it was great. It definitely stinks, but I can’t be too sad for how far we’ve come.”
Saturday’s match was Catholic’s seventh finals appearance with the last soccer title coming in 1993, following title match victories in 1990 and 1991. Five of the Bears’ seven final berths were in the 1990s.