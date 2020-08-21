UL-Monroe announced Friday it was pausing football workouts following nine new positive tests for COVID-19.
"We remain committed to fostering a safe campus environment for our student-athletes as they pursue academic and athletic excellence this fall," ULM athletic director Scott McDonald said in a statement. "So, following the guidelines created by our COVID-19 Task Force, it's time to hit the pause button on preseason football practice."
McDonald's statement said the latest round of coronavirus testing was done early this week. It was unclear whether the positive tests were players or staff members.
"We fully anticipated an increased exposure to COVID-19 with the reopening of campus, the beginning of the the fall semester as well as an uptick in related off-campus activities."
McDonald said the Warhawks would monitor the latest round of test results and quarantine and isolate affected student-athletes, with hopes of resuming practice early next week.
ULM is scheduled to begin its season Sept. 5 at Troy.
"While disappointed, we realized that the suspension of practice was a real possibility sometime this preseason," Warhawks coach Matt Viator said in a statement. "With the pause, our team remains optimistic that we'll be able to safely compete this fall."
ULM said it has administered 1,404 coronavirus tests across all sports since mid-June, with 34 positives for a positive rate of 2.42%.