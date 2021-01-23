Jordy Culotta, the former co-host of 104.5 FM ESPN Baton Rouge's morning drive show "Off The Bench," announced that he's launching a new live show that will debut Monday, less than two weeks after his separation from Guaranty Media, the radio station's parent company.
Culotta will be joined by a familiar sidekick on the show in Rivers Hughey, who produced "Off The Bench" until April 2020.
The Monday-Friday show will air live on YouTube at 7:30 a.m.
Culotta hasn't disclosed the reason for his split with Guaranty, a locally owned company that operates several radio station in Baton Rouge, including Eagle 98.1, 100.7 The Tiger and Talk 107.3.
"I’m grateful to everyone who has listened, supported, and helped along the way. I will always recall my time at Guaranty with a smile and will forever cherish the relationships. New chapter starts now," Culotta said in a Facebook post on Jan. 14.