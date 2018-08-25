HAMMOND — When the 2017 season ended, Southeastern Louisiana linebacker Sean Clavelle had a lot to look forward to.
The Landry-Walker product would be a fifth-year senior, having made his way from unused player for two years to top backup for the past two and then, at last, an anticipated starter for 2018, with hopes of moving to the next level.
Plus, the Lions were coming off a 6-5 season with a feel-good 21-17 victory against archrival and FCS playoff-bound Nicholls State in the finale. That meant Clavelle and his teammates could legitimately anticipate challenging for a playoff berth and a Southland Conference championship they’d last won in 2014.
But on Jan. 11, Ron Roberts, the Lions’ coach for the previous six seasons, surprisingly left to become the offensive coordinator at UL-Lafayette.
Usually college coaches move to be a head coach at a higher level or maybe to become an NFL assistant. Or they get fired for losing too much.
Roberts, for example, had the head coach at Division II Delta State, going 47-16, before making the move to SLU.
But this move was to a Sun Belt Conference school less than 100 miles away, one which the Lions had come tantalizingly close to beating last season, losing 51-48. And it wasn’t to remain a head coach, either.
“I know coach Roberts needed he felt to move on to do what was best for himself and his family,” Clavelle said at SLU’s media day Saturday. “But he was the coach he had recruited me, and I’d never lost a coach like that before.
“I don’t think any of us knew what was going to happen.”
What happened was that 11 days later, the Lions hired Frank Scelfo, a Louisiana native and coaching veteran of more than 30 years at 13 previous stops, most recently as offensive coordinator at Texas-San Antonio. But he was 61 and had not been a head coach since 1986, at River Oaks Academy in Monroe.
Also, Scelfo had never coached an FCS school.
That’s a recipe for massive turnover and other problems in the new coach’s first year, especially since Scelfo retained only three assistants.
But that hasn’t happened.
Going into Thursday’s opener at UL-Monroe, Scelfo’s alma mater, the Lions haven't lost a player who was projected to play a major role.
Neither have there been any suspensions or other public disciplinary problems.
“It could have been bad,” Clavelle said. “But coach Scelfo made us feel like we all included in the same family from the first day. He wanted to get to know us, to help us, to help the whole school. He just brought a good vibe."
Or, as junior tight end Bransen Schwebel puts it, “He’s a players’ coach who wants to do everything for us.”
Scelfo professes not to know what “players’ coach” even means and would like a clear-cut definition.
In fact, he actually comes off a more old-school, saying, “I’m a strict disciplinarian. I expect things to be done a certain way and in a timely fashion. My expectations are well-known, and there’s not a lot of gray area.”
But something must be clicking.
“Change is always difficult,” said senior tackle Kyle Strickland. “But the first day coach Scelfo got here, he laid down some ground rules about how he wanted us to act and stuff like that. But one thing he said was that he and the other coaches work for us; we don’t work for them. He’s shown that to be factual because he listens to what we want, so we listen to him.”
One thing that has impressed Clavelle has been Scelfo’s attention to detail, a carryover from his three years as quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“We’re practicing in a different way,” Clavelle said. “We’re more prepared in everything we do, starting with the way we go over things in meetings. We know that comes from his being in the NFL, so we respond to that. That’s where we all want to be too, and anything you learn like that helps you get there.”
But Clavelle added, things have also manifested themselves on a personal level.
“There’s a different feeling,” he said. “We love each other, we want to play for each other and we’ve got each other’s backs.”
That’s generally true for every team. But Schwebel said it’s carried over to the relationship with the coaching staff.
“Coach Scelfo’s door is always open,” he said. “You can go in there and tell him something, even if it’s just that we need more soap in the locker room. And he’s always wanting too help us get ready for the future after football. He wants us to win championships and graduate.”
How well that manifests itself on the field remains to be seen.
The Lions are picked fifth in the Southland Conference, and Scelfo has yet to name a starting quarterback for a game just four days away.
But Clavelle said he isn’t concerned.
“When coach Roberts left, we just decided to wait and see what happened,” he said. “We just wanted somebody who would be the right fit of us and we would be the right fit for him.
“Our prayers were answered.”