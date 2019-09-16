When Jeff Richgels of 11thframe.com reported last month that Bowlero Corp. and the Professional Bowlers Association were working on a deal for Bowlero to become the owner of the PBA, it brought comments from all sides. Last Tuesday, pen met paper and the deal was signed.
The last remaining member of the Microsoft executives who bought the PBA and basically saved it from extinction in March 2000, decided now was the time to sell to the world’s largest operator of bowling centers (which includes AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner).
In some respects, if you are going to sell, this is the time after a banner first-year that brought the tour and its bowlers back to the forefront thanks to a new contract with FOX Sports.
In the release on PBA.com: “Under the new agreement, Bowlero Corp establishes itself as the first media company in the sport, dedicated to growing and enhancing the PBA experience. All scheduled tournaments and programming will continue, with plans to build upon key initiatives including the PBA’s groundbreaking FOX Sports partnership, featuring enhanced telecasts with new technology and deeper storytelling, while bringing an engaged community of fans further into the fold.”
Bowlero Chief Customer Officer Colie Edison will be the new CEO, but thankfully Tom Clark, who has basically saved the PBA a couple of times while CEO, will keep the position of Commissioner and will basically run the operations. That is a good thing.
People on social media have said everything from this is the end of the PBA that Bowlero will bring it down all the way to the other end saying greatest and most important moment in PBA history. There is no middle ground opinion.
Those on social media who bowl at Bowlero houses outside this state seem to make a big deal about the lack of respect for league bowlers. It does seem every league bowler has some complaint about their respective centers.
Some of the Bowlero bashing, however, comes from a statement Bowlero CEO Tom Shannon said in 2011, “I don’t think anyone takes bowling seriously. Why would you?”
To be fair, I went back this weekend and watched the Bloomberg piece again on YouTube. The story talked about one of the hippest pass times then in New York City — bowling — with the feature saluting the Bowlmor entertainment centers. The question by the reporter that led to that infamous answer was “Do you think people are coming here tongue-in-cheek to bowl or are they taking it seriously?”
Shannon starts his response, “Oh definitely the former,” That led to the answer above that has continued to have serious league bowlers upset with the Bowlero Corp.
This year Bowlero Corp. has launched the Bowlero Elite Series on NBCSN which has given away obscene amounts of money, including $100,000 last week to Anthony Simonsen in competition between pros and amateurs. That is a story for another time, but suffice it to say if some of that money goes over to FOX and the PBA Tour it will be a step in the right direction.
This past weekend, two people who have done some pretty amazing things on the tour, Bob Learn, Jr., and PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli, were in Baton Rouge for a “Bowling Revolutions: Learning the Modern Game” clinic at All-Star Lanes. I was fortunate to be able to sit down with both of them and an extensive interview will be in this space in two weeks. But I did ask Learn his thoughts about the PBA purchase.
After praising what FOX and FloBowling did this year for the PBA, Learn said: “Now with the new announcement that’s of course where we will have to wait and see. But it’s something certainly not devaluating where we’re at. It certainly adds value at least at this point to see what the possibilities of where we can go.”
Regarding the variance of comments on social media and in print: “(Bowlero Corp. has) tried to take a lot of conventional centers and turn them in to FEC (Family Entertainment Centers). So the traditionalists they tend to not like what they have seen because it’s taken away from what they know and love. But business is business and if they can make more money doing that of course they are going to do that as a business. Now, taking that mentality and what they’ve done to grow their business, how does what (the PBA does), how is that relevant to what they are doing? That is my question. How are we relevant to them when their business model doesn’t mirror what we are? They have the ability to infuse a lot of money. They do have the ability to bring more exposure to us, but I’m just not sure how we fit. That’s where the question lies.”
Monacelli, who had a big year on an amazingly loaded PBA50 tour in 2019, is hoping that their star power is valuable to the new owners.
“We’re hoping something good comes out of it for us because I think we have a lot of value for the PBA because of the talent that’s out there,” the Venezuelan pro, who will be heading to Korea with some pros to bowl in a couple of weeks. “When we go to the tournaments, there are a lot of people out there watching. Sometimes even more than the kids. So we have a value that we earned from being maybe at the right cycle of the PBA. So I’m sure (Bowlero) are going to give us at least a good evaluation to see how they can promote us more. We need at least a couple of shows on TV like the U.S. Open, (Senior) Masters whatever, I think so.”
