The long road back from an ACL tear recently got longer for former LSU star Derrius Guice.

The now-Redskins running back suffered an injury in his first preseason game for the Washington Redskins, but developed an infection in the knee and required three more procedures, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Guice referred to the procedures as "flushes," and said he had to go on heavy antibiotics for seven weeks to clear up the infected tissue.

Guice, who starred at Catholic High before playing for LSU from 2015-'17, has stayed with family in Baton Rouge during his recovery.

“It really sucks, man,” Guice told the Washington Post. “Everywhere you go, you either have people asking how your knee is, how your rehab is going . . . or asking why you’re in Louisiana. ‘Why are you not with your team?' "

Without providing a specific timetable, Guice said he was hoping to be ready for OTAs in 2019.

Guice was expected to be the Redskins' starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and fell amid reports of character concerns before being taken late in the second.

Can't see video below? Click here.

His injury came at the end of a dazzling 34-yard run against the New England Patriots in his team's preseason opener. Guice came off the field hobbling, but downplayed the injury after the game. He said he knew something was wrong with his knee on the bus ride after the game.

“I just knew my season was over,” Guice said, to the Washington Post. An MRI confirmed the injury to be an ACL tear the following day.

+2 Former LSU star Derrius Guice out for season after torn ACL in Redskins debut Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, a significant blow to the …

Guice was quickly becoming a fan-favorite at Redskins training camp for his willingness to engage with fans.

Guice had been active in his first NFL offseason and was quickly becoming a fan favorite at Redskins practice. In the summer Guice has surprised his mother with a new car, and also joined in with former teammate Leonard Fournette to help pay an LSU student's tuition after she lost her TOPS financial aid.

He even arrived on the scene of a Baton Rouge car crash in May and helped pull a woman from her car.

Longtime Minnesota Vikings running back -- and short-time Saints player -- Adrian Peterson was signed by Washington after Guice's injury and has led the backfield this season. The Redskins got off to a 5-2 start, but have fallen 7-6 after season-ending injuries to starting quarterback Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy weeks later.

For the full report from the Washington Post, click here.