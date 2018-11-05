Southeastern Louisiana’s first-year coach Frank Scelfo wouldn’t go for the bait.
Minutes after his Lions upset Southland Conference leader and No. 11-ranked McNeese State 23-6 on Saturday, he wouldn’t admit the victory had any extra sweetness for what was clearly a signature win.
“It ain’t about me, it’s about them,” he responded to a question on how it felt personally. “I want to win every game. When I don’t win, I’m mad, ticked off. I want them to win. This is my 36th year as a coach. They’re not playing for 36 years.”
Scelfo took over after Ron Roberts left a successful run to become defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette. He inherited 22 seniors for less than a full year, who played their last home game Saturday. The Lions have had an up-and-down season that sits at 4-6 with a game at Nicholls State Nov. 15 in the Riverbell Classic remaining after their bye this week.
Knowing the transition is hard for seniors, Scelfo was complimentary of the season long effort they’ve given.
“I can’t underestimate and praise them enough for what they’ve been through with the change over,” he said. “Them being able to embrace me, allow me to come in and coach them, and coach them hard. Open up their arms and say, ‘Let’s go give it some more.’ They performed (today) on the field and it’s a tribute to those guys.”
It was clearly SLU’s best performance of the season, two weeks after their worst, a 48-27 loss to Abilene Christian. The Lions kept the Cowboys, albeit the worst offensive team in the conference, out of the end zone and ran the ball with authority. They carried a tenuous 10-6 lead into the fourth quarter and put the game away on a 41-yard touchdown run by Julius Maracalin and a pair of Jonathan Tatum field goals
“Today our guys stepped up and did what they were supposed to do when they were supposed to do it,” Scelfo said. “We affected the quarterback, shut down the running game, put them in bad situations on third down and forced them to drive the field. The defense rose to the occasion.”
SLU had five sacks, two each by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Will Douglas, and an end zone interception by Breyleon Thorns stopped a drive that would have given McNeese an early lead.
Not so special
One glaring negative for the Lions was the play of special teams, which has been a strength all season. Devante Williams and Austin Mitchell each lost fumbles while trying to field punts, while the punting team had two kicks blocked. Mitchell made up for some of it with 55 yards on three returns, including a 24-yard return to set up the first TD.
Targeting loss
When the Lions take on Nicholls State, they will be without leading rusher Darren Johnson for the first half. Johnson was ejected near the end of the McNeese State game for targeting on the second blocked punt.