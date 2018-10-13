HAMMOND — Chason Virgil threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Turner with 40 seconds remaining to give Southeastern Louisiana the lead and the Lions scored their third defensive touchdown two plays later to seal a thrilling 62-52 victory over Houston Baptist in a Southland Conference game Saturday.
Virgil connected with Turner on a short throw near the sideline and Turner broke two tackles to get into the end zone. The Huskies got the ball back at their 40 and on the second snap, John Miller sacked Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe to force a fumble and Xavier Lewis scooped it up and returned the ball 38 yards for the clinching score.
The Lions improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in Southland Conference play. It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Huskies (1-5, 0-4).
The game featured five defensive touchdowns and Southeastern squandered a 28-0 lead. The Lions had tied the game at 45 and took a 48-45 lead on field goals of 42 and 20 yards by Jonathan Tatum, the latter with eight mi9nutes remaining. But Zappe threw an 8-yard TD pass with 5:16 left to make it 52-45.
Southeastern scored on its first possession of the second half on a 5-yard run by Devonte Johnson, who rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, to make it 42-23. But the Lions offense fizzled on three consecutive three-and-outs. During that span, the Huskies scored on three consecutive possessions with Bailey Zappe throwing a pair of TD passes. LaDarius Dickens’ 1-yard run gave and an ensuing 2-point conversion gave the visitors their first lead, 45-42.
The Lions’ big early lead came with the help of pick six touchdowns by Zeke Walker and Tre Spann, but the visitors used a pair of defensive scores of their own to make it 35-23 at the half. Kyle Bowling capped the run with a 35-yard interception return.