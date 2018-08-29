On a Wednesday night filled with call-ins of praise and a history lesson on the Battle of Carthage from an in-house patron nicknamed the "Evil Twin," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron dropped the news that freshman wide receiver Terrace Marshall will probably start Sunday against Miami.
Marshall, ranked the nation's No. 3 wide receiver prospect by 247Sports, is listed as a possible starter along with another true freshman, Ja'Marr Chase, who was ranked No. 15 out of Archbishop Rummel High.
Marshall would start along with Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles and sophomore Justin Jefferson.
Other highlights from the Ed Orgeron Show on WDGL-FM 98.1 at TJ Ribs:
- LSU radio play-by-play announcer Chris Blair pulled a question from Twitter about how the Tigers were handling their practice schedule around the 6:30 p.m. Sunday start.
- Bill from Gonzales called in and went on an unrelated tangent about the Houston Astros, then finished by singing his own rendition of a popular Scorpion song: "Rock the Miami Hurricanes."
- Orgeron said it will be a game-time decision whether the newly reinstated Kristian Fulton or Kelvin Joseph will start at left corner.