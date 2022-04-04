AUGUSTA, Ga. — Daily they come during Masters week, gingerly picking their way down the steep hillside next to the 10th fairway at Augusta National Golf Club, patrons on a pilgrimage.
They come looking for The Bubba Spot.
They want to stand where Bubba Watson stood in 10 years ago, where he somehow bent a wedge shot out of the towering trees and onto the green to suddenly win his sudden-death playoff with Louis Oosthizen.
“It’s crazy that he turned it that much with a wedge,” someone says.
“It was to win the Masters. It wasn’t a couple of guys playing for a couple of beers,” says another.
A grandfather tells his grandson about the shot, making a long, sweeping motion with his right hand.
“I guess they moved the plaque,” yet another person says, looking something on the ground that marks where Watson stunningly bent a wedge shot from 164 yards about 50 to starboard, right around a 100-foot tall magnolia and onto the green.
There isn’t a plaque. There has never been a plaque. Unlike some other clubs, Augusta National doesn’t do plaques. The great shots here have to exist in the collective memory, which they do. Because the Masters is played here every single year, even in 2020, seven months late pandemic or no pandemic.
The great thing about The Bubba Spot, a patch of pine straw strewn ground between another towering magnolia and a small bush, is its accessibility. The patrons can’t get to the spot where Tiger Woods chipped in from behind the 16th green in 2005. They can’t stand on the 15th fairway where Gene Sarazen launched his “shot heard ‘round the world” for a double-eagle 2 in 1935. If someone tried to slip under the gallery rope and drop a ball where Jack Nicklaus made his epic 40-foot putt on 16 in 1975, they’d never been heard from again.
But any lucky Joe who gets a Masters badge or one-day ticket can repel down the 10th, stand in the footsteps of golfing genius, and imagine what it took to pull it off.
When Watson saw his tee shot go sailing right into the trees, he was thinking anything but winning.
“You just see my shoulders go down,” Watson said on a Masters podcast interview. “What I thought for that split second was I’d already lost one major in a playoff (the 2010 PGA) and I’m about to lose a second. And who knows how many chances you’re going to have?
“But my caddy said, ‘No, don’t worry about it.’”
Watson’s caddie, Lafayette native Ted Scott, said he relaxed a bit when they got to the ball, knowing his knack for escape artistry. Scott, who now caddies for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, once wrote it was only the second-best recovery shot he’d seen Watson pull off.
“All I thought was as hard as I can hook this ball, I need to hook it,” Watson said. “It was one of those moments that was so easy for me to focus on the task at hand. That was hooking the ball. I never had time to focus on the negative.”
The negative came after the shot. As Watson struggled through the frenzied gallery, a fan reached out and slapped him hard across the back.
“I don’t like people touching me, especially people I don’t know,” Watson said. “This one guy slapped me across my back, and I remembered walking under the rope when me and Teddy finally got back out there. I didn’t know where the ball was. The tree’s in my way, and the people rushed in. We got under the rope and the first thing I said to Teddy was, ‘Why are these people touching me?’ I didn’t even ask where the ball was.
“He said, ‘No, I didn’t see anything.’ I said, ‘Where’s the ball at?’ He goes, ‘It’s on the green.’ I said, ‘Where?’ He said, ‘By the hole.’ I looked up and saw it and the pin was in the back. So I said, ‘Oooh, we have a chance to win!’ He said, ‘Yeah … focus!’ That was our conversation.”
Two putts later, Watson had the first of his two green jackets, and a piece of Masters immortality. There’s no plaque, just a steady stream of fans who stand and look and wonder.