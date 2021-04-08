A look at the 85th Masters tournament heading into Friday’s second round:
Leading: Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, blew away the field to shoot a 7-under par 65. It was his best score in 59 Masters rounds by two strokes and gave him a four-stroke lead over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama.
Lurking: Patrick Reed, who played golf at University High growing up in Baton Rouge, is tied for fourth at 2 under 70. The 2018 Masters champion is there with three other golfers, including Masters rookie Will Zalatoris.
Shot of the day: England’s Tommy Fleetwood aced the 170-yard par-3 16th hole, his ball taking two bounces before rolling straight into the hole. It is the 23rd hole in one at the 16th and first since Bryson DeChambeau in 2019. There have only been a total of nine holes in one on Augusta National’s other three par-3s combined.
Tough going: Thursday’s scoring average was 74.523, the highest since the second round of the 2018 Masters (74.563).
Cut day: The field of 88 players will be reduced to the low 50 and ties following Friday’s second round and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.
Incredible stat: Rose was 2 over after his first seven holes, but an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole set his round off. He played the final 11 holes in 9 under, including a 30 on the second nine. That score was one stroke off the second nine record of 29 set in 1992 by Mark Calcavecchia and tied in 1998 by former LSU All-American David Toms.
Post-round pain: Abraham Ancer was penalized two strokes for touching his club in the sand on the greenside bunker at No. 15. Ancer signed for a 6 on the hole and apparently didn’t realize he touched the sand, but was accessed two additional strokes. That turned his 6 into an 8 and his 73 into a 75.
Live from Augusta National: TV and online coverage
7:30 a.m.: Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
8:15 a.m.: Featured Groups Masters.com
8:25 a.m.: Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com
9:45 a.m.: Amen Corner Live Masters.com
10:45 a.m.: Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com
2 p.m.: Round 2 coverage ESPN, Masters.com
7 p.m.: Round 2 replay ESPN
10:35 p.m.: Round 2 highlights CBS
All times CDT
Key parings and tee times
8:36 a.m.: Shane Lowry (71), Justin Rose (65) and Matt Kuchar (78)
10:54 a.m.: Bernhard Langer (74), Will Zalatoris (70) and Joe Long (82)
11:12 a.m.: Brian Harman (69), Ian Poulter (74) and Brendon Todd (73)
Noon: Hideki Matsuyama (69) and Abraham Ancer (75)
12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia (76), Webb Simpson (70) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (70)
1 p.m.: Patrick Reed (70), Daniel Berger (75) and Paul Casey (73)
The last word: “The pin placements were fair, certainly not easy, but fair, and if you did hit the right shot at the right time, you could take advantage. But yeah, I didn't feel like today was the day for a 65 if I'm honest.”
— First-round leader Justin Rose