The 2018 high school bowling season in Louisiana saw a significant change in the singles, making it a standalone event that turned a lightly considered and a convoluted eliminator format into a championship that really means something.
Now the team state champion will be determined from a select field of teams that will earn their spots based on the format other state programs use — power rankings. That will lead to a format that will be based entirely on a statewide bracket that will whittle things down to the last four teams standing for championship day.
This is another giant step forward for prep bowling in Louisiana, which now has some 115 teams involved around the state. An open competition and bi-regional play led to seeding issues trying to compare what was happening in one area of the state against another.
So based on power rankings at the end of regular-season play, the top 32 boys teams and 16 girls teams will enter competition for the LHSAA championship. With 32 and 16 in the field, there is little doubt that first- and most second-round matches will have more significance and not be the walkovers most have been in the past. Also, regional lucky losers will not be able to come back and sneak into advancement into bi-regionals. Best team on playoff days, advances.
The other thing this format does is give more houses a chance to host playoff rounds.
The boys’ 32-team playoff has an upper and lower bracket. This year, the upper bracket will bowl on March 25 at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner. At the end of the session, two teams will advance to the championship semifinals. The lower part of the bracket will bowl on March 26 at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette to advance the other two teams to the semifinals.
The 16-team girls’ two rounds will be held March 28 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Again, it will be a two-day championship round with the team final April 4 and the state singles final with the top 80 boys and the top 48 girls rolling four games April 5 at All-Star Baton Rouge.
Now about the power rankings. In a nutshell, it works like this. Every regular-season win a team gets is worth 10 points and one point for every win a team you beat has at the end of the year. In a loss, there are no bonus points and the team only gets 50 percent of the total opponent wins. So a team that bowls in a strong region with a lot of good teams will have a high power ranking at the end of the season and thus the better teams will have a better seed with less guesswork.
So there we have it. High school bowling, which begins its season Jan. 14, takes another step forward as it presents a playoff that features the best teams from the start. All in one outstanding classification. Isn’t that great?
Tourneys of Christmas
It is back at All-Star Lanes Baton Rouge for the 11th year, the seven tournaments of Christmas. It’s proven to be a popular series of events that start Dec. 23 and run through New Year’s Day. Here’s the lineup this year:
Sunday, Dec. 23 — No Tap Doubles, 4 or 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 26 — Crazy Christmas, 6 and 8 p.m. (4 games, four different formats); Thursday, Dec. 27 — Low Ball, 6 or 8 p.m. (lowest score wins); Saturday, Dec. 29 — No-Tap Eliminator, 5 p.m. (3 games, Top 16 bowl down to a winner); Sunday, Dec. 30 — No Tap Tourney, 4 or 6:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 31 — No-Tap Doubles, 2 or 5 p.m. (4 game event); and, Tuesday, Jan. 1 — Baker Doubles, 4 or 7 p.m. (6 game event)
If you bowl in three or more tournaments, there are special bonus prizes available.
Houston In 2022
The USBC Championships in 2022 finally has a home and that will be Houston. The city and USBC announced this past week the 119th edition of the event will be held in Houston for the first time at a new mixed-use, state-of-the-art sports facility being developed in north Houston.
Since its inception in 1901, the event has been held all across the United States. This will mark the tournament's fifth trip to Texas, joining Fort Worth (1957), Corpus Christi (1992, 2006) and El Paso (2015) as hosts.
The event will be held in Baton Rouge in 2025. The 2019 Open Championships begins March 9 at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.
Be sure and check out all the scores that were turned in for the Honor Roll and the debut of the PBA on FOX, Sunday after NFL games at 3:30 p.m. and then on FS1 on at 10 a.m. Jan. 6.
By the way, this will be our final column of 2018. We will take three weeks off and be back Jan. 8 as we look forward to another year of keeping you informed of bowling’s happenings in south Louisiana.
Until then, happy holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. As always, good luck and good bowling.